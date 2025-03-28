Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Asda is increasing hourly wages for 115,000 retail and Asda Express employees by 4.7%

The pay rise, starting in October, will see hourly rates rise to £12.60 (£13.82 within the M25)

New family-friendly policies, including extended maternity and paternity leave, will launch in July

Asda is hiring across various roles, with an easy online application process via their careers website

One of the UK's largest supermarket chains has revealed plans to boost hourly wages for its store staff, as part of an £80m investment in retail wages.

Asda will raise the pay of approximately 115,000 retail and Asda Express employees by 4.7%, with the increase rolled out in three stages beginning in October.

The new hourly rate will rise from £12.04 to £12.60, and for staff working within the M25, the hourly rate will increase to £13.82.

Alongside the pay rise, which was agreed with trade union Usdaw, Asda is also implementing new family-friendly policies for all employees, set to take effect in July.

These include extending maternity and adoption leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, increasing paternity leave from two to four weeks with full contractual pay, introducing kinship carers leave, and providing paid leave for baby loss before 24 weeks.

How to apply to jobs at Asda

To apply for a job at Asda, start by visiting the Asda careers website. There, you'll find a wide range of available roles, including store positions, warehouse jobs, and corporate roles.

Once you’ve found a position that interests you, click on the job listing to read the full description and requirements. If you meet the qualifications, you can proceed to fill out an online application form.

This will usually involve submitting your personal details, employment history, and any relevant experience. In some cases, you may be asked to answer additional questions related to the role.

After submitting your application, Asda's recruitment team will review it, and if you're shortlisted, you may be invited to an interview or assessment centre. If you’re successful, you’ll receive an offer to join their team.

