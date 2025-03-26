Martin Lewis has a way to save if you’re worried about rising energy bills ⚡

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Energy Price Cap rises 6.4% on April 1, increasing bills for UK households

But Martin Lewis has highlighted a British Gas fixed tariff that beats the new cap

The deal is 12.7% cheaper than April’s rates and locks prices until July 2026

£35 cashback is also available through MSE’s Cheap Energy Club

But the offer expires 5pm on March 28 – act fast to secure savings!

As energy prices continue to rise, households across the UK are bracing for yet another increase.

From next week (Tuesday, April 1), the Energy Price Cap will increase by an average of 6.4%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means that for every £100 currently spent on energy, consumers will soon be paying £106.40 - this marks the third consecutive hike, pushing the cap 18% higher than last summer.

Financial expert Martin Lewis has long espoused the benefits of locking in a cheap fixed tariff ahead of the rise, and his Money Saving Expert team has now secured a special British Gas fixed tariff deal via its Cheap Energy Club.

(Photos: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A fixed tariff allows customers to lock in a set unit rate for a predetermined period, offering protection against further price increases.

Unlike variable tariffs, where prices fluctuate based on market conditions, a fixed tariff provides stability and, in this case, instant savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, the cheapest fixed deals are not only lower than the present Price Cap but significantly lower than what the cap will be from April 1.

What is the British Gas Fixed Tariff v49?

MSE’s special British Gas fixed tariff deal is 7.1% cheaper than the current Price Cap and 12.7% cheaper than the upcoming April increase.

Given that the new cap lasts until June, locking in this deal now guarantees savings until then. But you’ll need to act quickly: the deal expires at 5pm on Friday, March 28!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rate is locked in until July 2026, offering long-term stability, and is open to anyone switching to British Gas, including those already with the provider.

MSE has also negotiated a £35 dual-fuel cashback (£17.50 for gas or electricity-only switches), making the deal even more attractive.

Unlike some other fixed tariffs, customers don’t need to have a smart meter to sign up. Be aware that there is a £50 per fuel early exit fee, but British Gas will waive this penalty if you switch to another British Gas fixed tariff later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MSE has also secured an 'enhanced service' agreement with British Gas. If customers experience issues, they can escalate their concerns through MSE for additional support.

Is it a good deal?

While fixing energy prices always comes with some risk - if market prices drop substantially, fixed deals could become less competitive - this British Gas offer appears particularly strong.

With ongoing global uncertainties, including the impact of the war in Ukraine on energy markets, there is still a possibility that prices could climb further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given that energy prices are expected to rise significantly in April, locking in this deal now could result in substantial savings.

For those looking for a well-known provider with a competitive rate, this British Gas deal is a great opportunity to shield against rising energy costs.

How do I get the deal?

To secure the deal, visit MSE’s Cheap Energy Club for a full comparison and to access the special cashback offer.

But again, you’ll need to hurry: the deal expires at 5pm on Friday, March 28!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Got questions about the new energy price hike or the British Gas tariff? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Let us know if you're considering fixing your energy rate or if you have any tips for saving on bills.