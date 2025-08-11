Miss the Deadline and you could wave goodbye to thousands in support 💸

Parents have until 31 August to confirm eligibility for Child Benefit

Missing the deadline could mean losing payments worth over £2,700

Payments are worth £26.05 a week for the eldest child and £17.25 for each additional child.

Claims can be updated via Gov.uk or by calling HMRC on 0300 200 3100

Parents across the UK have just days left to confirm their eligibility for Child Benefit, or risk losing payments worth thousands of pounds.

Families with children aged 16 to 19 who are continuing in education or training must update their details with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) before then.

If they don’t, payments will automatically stop, potentially costing households over £2,700 over the next two years.

When do I need to act by?

Child Benefit is paid to most parents to help with the costs of raising children. It’s available until a child turns 16 – or up to 20 if they remain in approved education or training.

The catch is that once a child hits 16, HMRC won’t keep paying unless you actively confirm their ongoing studies or training. Without that confirmation, payments will be cut off on 31 August.

So, you’ll need to let HMRC know that your teenager is staying on in education – for example, taking A-levels, Scottish Highers, T Levels or vocational qualifications up to Level 3 – so you can continue to claim.

Home education, certain traineeships, and other approved training schemes also qualify. The critical date to update you claim by is Saturday, August 31.

The weekly Child Benefit rates are:

£26.05 for your eldest (or only) child

£17.25 for each additional child

That’s £1,354.60 a year for one older child alone. If your child has two more years in education, you could lose out on £2,709.20 if you miss the renewal deadline. Given the financial hit of missing out, parents are urged not to leave it until the last minute.

Who is eligible to continue Child Benefit payments?

Education must be full-time – more than an average of 12 hours a week of supervised study or course-related work experience. Eligible options include:

A Levels, International Baccalaureate, Pre-U

T Levels

Scottish Highers

NVQs and other vocational qualifications up to Level 3

Home education (in certain circumstances)

Traineeships in England

Approved unpaid training can also count, such as:

In Wales: Foundation Apprenticeships, Traineeships, Jobs Growth Wales+

In Scotland: No One Left Behind programme

In Northern Ireland: PEACE IV Children and Young People 2.1, Training for Success, Skills for Life and Work

If your child finishes approved education or training, you may still be able to claim Child Benefit for up to 20 more weeks – provided they either:

Register with a local careers service (or equivalent in the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein)

Sign up to join the armed forces

You can extend your claim quickly at Gov.uk or by calling HMRC on 0300 200 3100.

