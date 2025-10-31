Smart shoppers can save cash and their sanity by following this pre-Christmas timeline 🎁

A new AI-powered study has revealed the perfect date to start Christmas shopping

The analysis found November 5 offers the best balance of savings and reduced stress

Shoppers should finish by Black Friday (November 28) to avoid December delivery delays

Data from Statista, the IPA, and Google Trends was used to pinpoint ideal shopping dates

Starting early lets buyers spread costs, grab pre-Black Friday deals, and enjoy a calmer December

The the best time to start your festive shopping if you want to save money, skip the delivery chaos and actually enjoy the run-up to Christmas has been revealed, thanks to new research powered by a supercomputer.

AI-assisted analysis by Casino.org crunched data from Statista, the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), and Google Trends to pinpoint the “Perfect Festive Shopping Day”.

After processing consumer spending habits, delivery times and major sale events, the results are clear: start between November 1–10, and kick things off on Wednesday, November 5 for the smoothest, most cost-effective experience.

The study found that most people take around 23 days to complete their Christmas shopping – meaning if you begin on November 5, you’ll be finished by Black Friday (November 28).

Last year, Google searches for “Christmas Present Ideas” didn’t reach their highest point until December 3–9, showing that most shoppers leave things far too late.

The supercomputer’s findings suggest that waiting that long not only risks missing delivery deadlines but also eliminates the chance to plan purchases strategically across multiple sales.

By starting in early November, shoppers can take advantage of pre-Black Friday discounts, spread out costs, and actually have time to enjoy the build-up to Christmas rather than spending it anxiously tracking parcels.

The researchers say the November 5 start date offers “the best balance between financial efficiency and festive calm.”

So if you want to beat the rush and reclaim your December for mince pies, Christmas markets and mulled wine, circle November 5 in your calendar.

That’s when the data says Christmas shopping should officially begin; and by Black Friday, your work should be done.

While it’s tempting to leave it until December, when the festive music kicks in and the decorations are up, starting now can be one of the smartest money moves you make this year.