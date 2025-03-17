A savvy homeowner took matters into her own hands, transforming her house with some DIY magic 🛠️

Rachel James saved over £20k by renovating her Plymouth home herself using YouTube tutorials

She transformed her bathroom for £2k, saving £10k, by installing a second-hand sink and other fixtures

With her dad's help, James revamped her kitchen for £2.5k, including new countertops and a washing machine

She tackled her staircase on her own, saving £530 by completing the project in just eight hours

James embraced DIY as a rewarding, budget-friendly solution to expensive renovation quotes

A resourceful homeowner has transformed her kitchen, bathroom, and staircase with DIY renovations, saving over £20,000... and all by following YouTube tutorials.

A little over two years ago, Rachel James, 29, purchased a two-bedroom house in Plymouth.

She knew the property needed extensive work, with issues like a detached bath that was leaking into the kitchen, and received renovation quotes ranging from £9k to £12k, which exceeded her budget.

Determined to save money, she decided to take on the project herself, and James first found a second-hand sink on Facebook Marketplace for £30.

(Photos: SWNS) | SWNS

After watching YouTube videos, she successfully installed it herself. She also bought a shower and toilet, partly fitting them herself with the help of a contractor for just £500. The total cost of her bathroom overhaul was £2k, saving her around £10k.

Once the bathroom was complete, James tackled the kitchen. With her dad’s help, she installed new countertops and cupboard doors, and she handled the kitchen sink installation solo.

The entire kitchen renovation came to £2.5k, which also included a new washing machine.

‘Totally worth it’

James, a personal assistant and beauty business owner said: “If you’re willing to give it a go, DIY is totally worth it. It’s fun, it’s rewarding and in my case, it means I can now afford a holiday."

When James moved into her new home, she had £2k saved for the upcoming renovations. She began getting quotes for the work needed but it quickly became apparent that she wouldn't be able to hire builders.

James said: "I was originally quoted anywhere between £9k to £12k for the work needing done to my bathroom. It's only a small bathroom at six feet by six feet, so I just didn't have the budget to spend that much on such a small space."

James thinks she was able to save at least £10k on her kitchen's renovation thanks to the help of her father who used to fit kitchens on yachts.

She said: "I didn't get a quote for this kitchen but the kitchen in my last home cost me £13k which was a similar size to this one. My dad was a real help for the kitchen. We bought new countertops and cupboard doors and replaced them.

"So we were able to keep the units as they were but take out the old elements I didn't like."

‘We worked it out together’

James also tiled and fitted the kitchen sink on her own. James left the staircase until last and also managed to save £530 by doing it herself. She bought all the materials under £170 and managed to transform her stairs in just eight hours.

James said: “I was getting quotes for everything in the house when I first moved in and I left the stairs until last. The builders quoted me £700 - £350 for the material and £350 for labour. I didn’t have £700 so I thought, why not try it myself?”

After watching YouTube tutorials and sourcing materials from a local timber yard, she and her dad tackled the tricky angles on the bottom half together. James then completed the top half on her own, finishing the entire project within eight hours.

She said: “My dad had never done a staircase before, but we worked it out together. The bottom half took us about four or five hours, then I did the top half alone in three hours. The hardest part was working out the angles, but honestly everything else was so easy.

“I saved all the labour costs, and if anything had gone wrong, I’d have called a professional but I didn’t need to.”

Feeling inspired by James’ impressive DIY transformation? Have you tackled any home renovations yourself, or are you thinking about giving it a try? Share your thoughts, tips, or questions in the comments section.