Older Fire TV Stick users could be about to lose access to Netflix 😱

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some Fire TV Stick users will lose access to Netflix.

Older devices are set to be impacted by the change.

But how to tell if your Fire TV stick is one of them?

Amazon has been emailing some Fire TV Stick owners to warn them that they will soon lose access to Netflix, according to reports. The popular streaming app is set to be ‘discontinued’ on older devices.

The streaming sticks were first introduced more than a decade ago - and it might just be time to upgrade to a newer model. Support for Netflix is set to end on the original Fire TV devices, The Verge reports .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Person using an Amazon Fire TV Stick. Photo: Anna Quelhas - stock.adobe.com | Anna Quelhas - stock.adobe.com

Amazon is said to have been sending emails to owners of its oldest sticks to let them know about the change next month. A spokesperson told the website: “Netflix will be discontinuing support for some first-generation Fire TV devices, which were introduced more than 10 years ago. Netflix remains available on all other Fire TV devices.”

The specific devices set to be impacted include, according to The Verge, Fire TV (2014), Fire TV Stick (2014), and Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote (2016). The spokesperson added that those who own the older devices “may be eligible for a discount on a newer Fire TV Stick and can contact customer service for more information”.

PC World reports that the change could “have something to do with Netflix using newer standards – such as the AV1 codec – to stream with better picture quality, particularly for customers who are on the Premium plan”. However the streaming giant has explicitly stated the reason why support is being ended for the oldest Fire TV sticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To check what model of Fire TV Stick you have, head to the settings on your device. Once you have found that - go to About to find out more.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.