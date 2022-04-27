Get paid £1,000 to advertise from your window - how to apply for the job with 247 Blinds

247 Blinds is offering three people the chance to earn £1,000 simply by displaying advertising in their home

In a recent study by 247 Blinds polling 2,000 Brits, one in three were found to have a side hustle. Of those that don’t, 38 percent said they have considered starting one since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

To help support this ‘side hustle’ culture, 247 Blinds is offering three lucky people the chance to earn £1,000 simply by displaying advertising in their homes. Three applicants will get paid to use their window as advertising space for 247 Blinds by demonstrating the world's first 'at home billboard'.

What does the job role look like?

Applicants will be asked to display a roller blind which will feature the 247 Blinds logo on the back of the blind, enabling passers by to see the ‘billboard blind’ from the street. Three successful applicants will need to have their blinds roller down for a minimum of 12 hours a day over four weeks. It really is that simple!

How to apply