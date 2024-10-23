M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2024: how to save over £200 on beauty products - full list of items included
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- The M&S beauty Advent calendar is available starting Thursday 24 October for £50
- Customers must also spend a minimum of £35 on full-price items to purchase the calendar
- The calendar contains 25 beauty products worth approximately £311 from brands like Clinique, Color Wow and L'Occitane
- But the calendar's total product value is about £40 less than last year's offering
- M&S calendars are highly sought after, so early purchase is recommended
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert (MSE) team has shared how you can save over £200 on beauty products with the long-awaited M&S beauty Advent calendar.
Beauty Advent calendars are a good way of bagging your wish list products at a fraction of the normal cost, and they're also great for dividing up as gifts in festive hampers or as birthday presents throughout the year.
The M&S beauty Advent calendar will be available for purchase starting this week (Thursday 24 October), either online or in stores priced at £50.
But as is often the case with M&S beauty boxes, you must also spend a minimum of £35 on full-price clothing, beauty or homeware to qualify for the purchase, meaning you’ll need to spend at least £85 at M&S to get the calendar.
MSE say it’s “a good excuse if you need to top up on some extra clothing for winter, or replace all those socks with holes in,” but warn that shoppers shouldn’t “buy stuff you don't need just to get the beauty calendar”.
It contains 25 products from brands including Clinique, Color Wow, Pixi, Emma Hardie, and L'Occitane. MSE have calculated that the beauty box contains £311 worth of products if they were all bought separately.
That’s “a decent amount” they say, though “it's about £40 less than last year's advent calendar contents”, and you also need to spend £5 more this year to get your hands on it.
The M&S calendar is usually very popular, so if you want this year’s edition, it's best to be quick.
Here's a list of what the 2024 M&S beauty Advent calendar contains:
- Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Masque, 15ml
- Benefit Fan Fest Mascara, 8.5g
- Bloom & Blossom Keep Dancing Foot & Leg Mist, 100ml
- Clinique Take the Day Off Balm, 15ml
- Color Wow Colour Security Conditioner, 75ml
- Color Wow Colour Security Shampoo, 75ml
- Cowshed Relax Bath & Body Body Lotion, 200ml
- Cowshed Relax Bath & Body Shower Gel, 100ml
- Discover Velvet Amber, 10ml
- Dr. PAWPAW Ultimate Red Tinted Lip Balm, 10ml
- Emma Hardie Purifying Pink Clay Detox Mask, 15ml
- Floral Street Vanilla Orchid Eau Deu Parfum, 10ml
- Formula Sleep Cream, 15ml
- Fresh Elements Glow Day Cream, 15ml
- Living Proof PhD 5-in-1 Styling Treatment, 60ml
- L’Occitane Shea Hand Cream, 30ml
- Margaret Dabbs Nail and Cuticle Serum, 15ml
- Nails Inc Cranberry Me Merry, 10ml
- Nails Inc Nude In Noelle, 10ml
- Percy & Reed Tame That Mane Smoothing Blow Dry Cream, 100ml
- Philip Kingsley Elasticizer, 40ml
- Pixi Eye Define Waterline Tightline Black, 0.35g
- Prai Ageless Throat & Decolletage Crème, 30ml
- REN EverCalm Cleansing Milk, 50ml
- This Works Deep Sleep Overnight Whip, 200ml
Olivia from MSE says: “If you've got some M&S products on your shopping list and you like the look of the products in the calendar, then this could be a decent deal for you.
“Although M&S says it doesn't participate in Black Friday, it's likely it'll still run offers in November, so it's worth bearing this in mind when choosing what to buy for the required £35 minimum spend as some items could be cheaper next month.”
Are you excited about the 2024 M&S Beauty Advent Calendar? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Share in the comments section.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.