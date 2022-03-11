M&S rolls-out its coffee reward scheme to all its in-house cafes

M&S has shared a new way for loyal customers to pick up a free coffee when they visit their local M&S Café

The retailer has announced the rollout of its Sparks coffee rewards programme across the UK following a successful trial in Scotland and Wales.

Available exclusively through Sparks on the M&S App, customers are rewarded for purchasing hot drinks at the M&S Café – with every seventh drink completely free.

The reward is the latest example of M&S investing in its Sparks loyalty programme to reward its 14million-plus members with exclusive offers, discounts and experiences.

M&S sells over 36 million hot drink every year – that’s an estimated 100,000 every day – making it one of the largest coffee vendors in the UK.

All barista-made drinks in M&S Café are included in the offer – so you can scan your Sparks app and collect stamps whether you love an M&S Iced Latte, a Fully Loaded Hot Chocolate or the limited-edition Oat and Honey Latte.

And with refill discounts for customers who bring their own refill cups, there are even more savings to be had for savvy customers.

Danielle Papagapiou, head of loyalty at M&S said: “Sparks is our way of saying thank you to our customers for shopping with M&S across every part of our offer, and now for the first time that includes the millions of customers who visit our 339 cafes every year.