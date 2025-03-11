Starbucks, Greggs, Subway and Spar now open at new service station near Rugby

A new service station has opened near Rugby – with a Spar, Greggs and Subway and Starbucks now open for business

The new site has recently opened next to the Ibis Hotel in Crick, next to Junction 18 of the M1 motorway, the A5 and the A428.

So far, the site includes a petrol station, Spar shop, Greggs, and Subway which were the first units to open. A Starbucks has been under construction on the site and is now open for business.

The development is being carried out by EG on the Move, and is located near the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal off Parklands.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) approved the original plans in August 2023, which included the petrol station, two drive-thru units, car parking, and landscaping.

However, EG on the Move has since submitted updated plans, seeking retrospective approval for changes, including a shop, an additional drive-thru, and an electric vehicle charging station. These revised plans are still awaiting approval.

Despite not yet having full planning permission, construction work appears to be ongoing.

WNC has confirmed that it is considering the revised plans, with a final decision expected by March 31.

A spokesperson for WNC said: “Planning approval for a petrol station, two units with circulatory routes, car parking and landscaping was given by WNC.

“The owners have subsequently changed the proposal and have submitted an amended retrospective planning application, which is currently being considered.

The council is consulting with the Local Lead Flood Authority and local and National Highways before a final decision is made. Once the new planning application is determined, WNC will then assess the situation and any appropriate action if necessary.”

EG on the Move has been contacted for comment.