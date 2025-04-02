Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Most visitors to the UK now need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to travel ✈️

From April 2, 2025, most overseas visitors to the UK will need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

The ETA costs £10 (rising to £16 on April 9) and is valid for two years

It’s required for non-British, non-Irish nationals, except those with UK residency or transit passengers

The ETA can be applied for online or via a mobile app, with decisions typically made within minutes

Airlines and ferry companies will check ETA status before departure, with penalties for non-compliance

From today (April 2, 2025), the UK will require most overseas visitors to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) in advance.

The new system is designed to streamline immigration processes, providing a quicker and more secure way of managing entry into the UK for millions of travellers every year.

It’s a significant change for travellers to the UK, but who exactly needs one, how do you apply, and how much will it cost? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is an ETA?

(Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The ETA is a digital travel permit required by most non-British and non-Irish nationals wishing to travel to the UK.

Similar to systems already in place in countries like the US, Canada, and Australia, the Home Office has said that ETAs will help prevent those with criminal backgrounds or other immigration issues from entering the UK.

The system aims to gather important information about travellers before they arrive, enhancing border security and streamlining entry processes, and while the process is simple and fast, it’s crucial to apply in advance and ensure all your details are correct.

It’s important to note that an ETA does not guarantee entry into the UK. Travellers must still go through UK Border Force upon arrival, either at a border control point or through an ePassport gate.

Who needs an ETA?

Starting from April 2, 2025, nearly all overseas visitors will need an ETA to travel to the UK.

This is except for those who are British or Irish citizens, or those who have permission to live, work, or study in the UK. This includes those with settled or pre-settled status, or a right of abode.

While European nationals have traditionally been able to travel to the UK without a visa, they will now need to obtain an ETA before their journey.

You do not need an ETA if:

You are a British or Irish citizen

You have permission to live, work, or study in the UK (settled or pre-settled status, right of abode)

You are transiting through a UK airport and will not go through border control

You are traveling with a British overseas territories citizen passport or a British National (Overseas) passport

You are traveling from Ireland, the Isle of Man, or the Channel Islands

You are a child travelling on a school trip from France to the UK

Passengers “transiting” through a UK airport are those who remain "airside" (meaning they do not pass through UK border control) - they do not need an ETA.

But if you pass through passport control - for example, if you’re changing airports within the UK - an ETA will be required.

It’s always best to check with your airline if you are uncertain about whether you need one.

How much does it cost?

The cost of applying for an ETA is currently £10. But this will increase to £16 on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

This fee can be paid via credit or debit card, including Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, or through Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The ETA is valid for two years, and it allows multiple entries of up to six months at a time. Note that if your passport expires within the two years, your ETA will also become invalid.

How to apply for an ETA

The application process requires you to submit basic details, including your passport information, a recent photograph, and answers to questions about your suitability and criminal history.

The Government aims to make decisions within three working days, though most applicants will receive their approval within minutes. In case of delays, travellers can still board their flight or ship to the UK as long as they have submitted their application.

What happens if my ETA application is rejected?

If your ETA application is rejected due to an error, you will be notified with a reason, and you will have the opportunity to apply again.

But if your application is refused for reasons such as criminal history or a prior refusal of entry into the UK, you will not be able to appeal. In such cases, you will need to apply for a standard visitor visa.

What if I don’t have an ETA?

Airlines and ferry companies are responsible for verifying that their passengers have obtained an ETA before departure.

If a traveller is found to be inadequately documented upon arrival, the carrier may be fined up to £2,000.

For certain routes, such as ferries from France to Dover or trains on Eurostar, UK Border Force officers will check passengers’ ETA status in Europe before departure.

Have questions about the new UK entry requirements or your ETA application? Share your thoughts or experiences in the comments section.