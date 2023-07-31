Coombe Abbey Hotel serves up tasty treats from Rugby and Brinklow businesses

“I am honoured to be partnering with NOHM, and really excited to see the results”

Coombe Abbey Hotel has teamed up with businesses from Brinklow and Rugby to bring a host of new tastes to its venues.

No Ordinary Hospitality Management (NOHM), which operates Coombe Abbey Hotel and The Avenue at Coombe, has been stressing the importance of trading locally.

Ron Terry, Group Operations Director of NOHM, has added products from five more local businesses to its stocks including The Abbey Artisan Market at Coombe.

Ryan Hobday and Amy McKervey of NOHM show off local produce at The Abbey Artisan Market.

Visitors can enjoy brownies, honey, apple juice, charcuterie and locally-made, Indian-inspired snacks and sauces.

Faith Carter from Rugby, started making and selling brownies from her kitchen over Facebook in 2018 to make a living while recovering from hip surgery – just months after finishing university.

Five years and countless brownies later, Baked Brownies has a cult following on social media with online orders often selling out in minutes.

Now, Baked Brownies has teamed up with NOHM to bring its tasty treats to the Abbey Artisan Market and Café in the Park at Coombe Abbey, and the Park Bistro at War Memorial Park.

Honey Coombe, which is produced by Chapelfields Honey, is as local as it gets as it is made by bees that collect nectar from the grounds of Coombe. It is run by Jason Butler, who started keeping bees in 2015.

Jars of Honey Coombe are now available to buy via The Abbey Artisan Market.

NOHM is also working with Brinklow Apple Juice by stocking its uniquely flavoured juice made from 34 varieties of apple which are grown locally.