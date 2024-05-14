Council urges Rugby residents to remain patient while improvement work carried out on bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugby Borough Council is asking residents for their patience and understanding while work is carried out on the Clifton Road bridge.

Initial inspections indicate that bridge repairs over the former Great Central railway will be required to the structure supporting the bridge footways.

As an interim measure, temporary bollards have been installed to reduce the load on the footways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bollards are preferred as an alternative to lane closures controlled by two-way traffic lights, which could cause significant disruption to residents.

Great Central Way.

The temporary bollards have been installed by an approved Traffic Management contractor and will be inspected regularly to ensure continued safety.

Advanced warning signs and information notices are due to be installed shortly.

A council spokesperson said: “The bridges over the former Great Central railway London extension are now around 125 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While they are in broadly good condition, they were not designed for the loads that they currently carry, and some repairs are now needed on the bridge carrying Clifton Road.

“We will try and keep two-way access open whenever possible to reduce the impact of the works on residents.