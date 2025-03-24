Councillors clash during angry exchanges over housing plans in Rugby

The leader of Rugby Borough Council accused political opponents of spinning a “lie” to whip up a storm over housing plans – and a senior professional backed his side of the story.

Scores of residents turned up outside the Town Hall last week ahead of the decision to approve an eight-week consultation period on Rugby’s refreshed local plan, the document that allocates future sites for new housing, infrastructure and employment.

From there, feedback on the preferred options will be considered as the plan moves forward and it is not the last chance for residents to have a say with a final opportunity to shape what goes through currently scheduled for January 2026.

However, such was the interest, access to the usually-empty public gallery was by pre-booked ticket only and protestors, joined by Conservative Warwickshire county councillors Adrian Warwick (Fosse) and Yousef Dahmash (Hillmorton), unfurled banners ahead of the meeting.

Campaigners outside Rugby Town Hall. Picture: Gillian T Photography

The backlash centres around the scale of expansion planned for green belt areas such as Brinklow, Wolston, Wolvey and Long Lawford and the feeling that best use is not being made of brownfield sites – already developed land without housing – in town centre areas.

The borough’s Conservative councillors argued that the council’s dispersal strategy – dividing up the homes needed over a number of areas – was the wrong way to go, making the case for larger new developments with scope to include more infrastructure that may not be affordable through smaller housing plots in villages.

But the biggest bone of contention between rival councillors was the Conservative claim that no evidence to support the direction of travel had been shared, something leader Councillor Michael Moran (Lab, Admirals & Cawston) interjected on a number of times.

The council’s planning services working group – a panel of councillors from each party represented – has been the conduit for that information to be shared with all councillors. Councillor Becky Maoudis (Con, Wolvey & Shilton) served on that panel.

“Not only does this proposal threaten our environment and infrastructure but the evidence and methodology used to justify it has not been shared with us,” she said.

“I was part of the planning services working party and I have not been privy to the methodology used for selecting sites for recommendation. We are being asked to make a major decision without being given the facts, that is simply not acceptable.”

It was not the first time that an exasperated Cllr Moran hit back.

“That is simply not true," he said.

“Members of the planning services working group had all of the facts and methodology. This is a lie.”

It was not his final intervention either with Councillor Adam Daly (Con, Hillmorton) repeating allegations that "we have absolutely no idea what the alternatives were".

Cllr Moran responded: “There has to be a point where we have some sort of member code of conduct.

“That is not true. There is a planning services working group where they have shared all of the information and if they have not disseminated it among their group and don’t talk to each other, that’s not the fault of the administration.

“That information has been shared.”

During that exchange, a senior officer was asked to clarify what the true position was.

Nicola Smith, Rugby Borough Council’s chief officer for growth and investment, said: “At the planning services working party, members were provided with discussion on strategy, which they were all cognisant of.

“They were also provided with some of the sites that had come forward and some of the key options, for example (the ruled out) Lodge Farm which Councillor (Louise) Robinson has referred to, and other large developments, the methodology for why they were not selected and why a different approach was taken.”

Liberal Democrat leader Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Paddox) also spoke in support.

“My members on the planning services working group, Councillor Isabelle McKenzie and Councillor Neil Sandison, explained at our group meetings where the local plan was and the details of that data,” he explained.

“I was also invited as group leader, as other group leaders were, for any particular briefings we wanted at that particular time.”

Looking towards the Conservative benches, he continued: “I am quite surprised that we have some really experienced councillors in this chamber who are saying the words that they are. My experiences tell me you can pull up that information at any point whilst going through that process.

“I expected the two members from our group to inform the group exactly what was going on, which was what they did.”

Chief officer for legal and governance Aftab Razzaq confirmed councillors on working groups have “that responsibility to pass information to the parties as a whole”.

Deputy leader of the Conservative group Councillor Ian Picker (Hillmorton) maintained the argument that not enough information had come forward to justify the levels of growth proposed in rural areas.

“I think there are possibly two things being weighted here,” he said.

“One is the planning services working party and my recollection – and recollections may vary – is that an approach was presented by the administration, not for debate. You were quite clear there was not going to be discussion over other sites.

“Secondly, I refer to the methodology and the evidence base, that evidence base has yet to be shared with members.”

Campaigner Tamsin Keay, who lives in Rugby, said people are ‘up in arms’ over the plans.

She said: “There was huge, huge, huge amount of passion against the plans.

"The main issues were are worried about are inadequate infrastructure; traffic congestion; parking, ecology issues; loss of green belt against promises from Labour councillors at the last election; flooding and sewage issues.

"People are up in arms.”

Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors voted to start the current wave of consultation which kicks in this week.