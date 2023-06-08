Countdown is on for day of dazzling fun and fundraising at Dunchurch Fete AND procession

Theme for this year’s procession is ‘What I Want to be When I Grow up’

A summer celebration is taking place in Dunchurch – and you’re invited.

Prepare to be dazzled at Dunchurch Fete on Sunday, June 25.

The procession will light up the village with the theme ‘What I Want to be When I Grow Up’.

A library picture of dancers from Jaide's Stage Studios perform at the fete.

Visitors can expect many acts, entertainment and open-mic performers along with barbecue, bar, tea and cakes, grand raffle, village and trade stalls.

Tails will also be wagging as pet pooches are invited to take part in this year’s dog show.

Amber Cummins, who is on the festival group, said: “There will be plenty of things to see and do to keep people entertained throughout the day.

"The day starts at 11.45am with the procession near the village centre. Then at noon, the fete officially opens on the sportsfield with the procession fancy dress presentation of prizes by the new Youth Ambassador Isabelle Mee.”

A library picture from the Dunchurch event.

The fete has been an annual event in Dunchurch for more than 30 years and has raised many thousands of pounds for local good causes and charities.

Over the last 11 years alone, the Dunchurch Festival Group have donated over £80,000 to a wide range of organisations, charities and good causes in our lovely village.

Amber added: “At this year’s event, as well as the many local stand with their games, there will be singers, dancers and Dunchurch Band We have lots of animals on the day including alpacas, ferrets and the ever popular dog show.

"Our family has taken part in the procession for many years. I am particularly looking forward it this year because I gave birth in December to my first child. He will be taking part in the procession also and it is a proud moment for me.

“Dunchurch is a lovely village to live and be a part of. It is due to the Dunchurch Festival Group and other organisations that make it a such wonderful village.”