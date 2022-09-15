Couple rise to occasion with expansion of successful bakery in Rugby

Ryan and Fiona are expanding to Rugby.

A family-owned bakery that started from a couple's kitchen table is set to expand with a new shop in Rugby.

Ryan and Fiona Scarborough already have the keys to their new Butterwick shop at 34 Regent Street.

Ryan said: "We're massively excited to be opening a new shop in Rugby in November.”

Mouth-watering cupcakes.

"We are looking forward to serving up bakes, shakes, and coffee to our customers.”

It will be the couple’s fifth shop and business shows no sign of slowing.

Ryan, who lives in Corby, said nine out of ten of their customers see their cakes on Instagram.

"Social media is so important and Fiona is amazing at it and she really enjoys it. People tell us that our cakes are the most Instagrammable. Nine out of ten customers see us on Instagram.

The new shop opens in November.

"We have had companies approach us and offer to do our social media but our customers don't just buy our cakes they buy into us and our lives. They follow our journey and it's authentic."

Former building society worker Fiona and Ryan, who previously worked as a transport operations manager, have stepped back from the kitchen to take on a more managerial role.

Ryan said: "When we first closed for Covid the first time, we took a took a strategic look at the business. We told the guys in the kitchen you guys are going to be stepping up.

"It was our intention all along to become established. We've had approaches to become a franchise but we would only do that once we once we're ready.”

The business is currently recruiting.