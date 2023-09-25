Couples and staff left in dark as popular wedding venue and hotel near Rugby closes suddenly

“Sadly with immediate effect Catthorpe Manor has ceased trading”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Couples and hotel staff have been left in the dark after a popular wedding venue near Rugby announced its shock closure at the weekend.

Worried brides and grooms-to-be can’t get through to Catthorpe Manor to find out what’s happening about their big days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scores of people have taken to social media to share their concerns about the sudden announcement.

Leonie and Luke Griffin at Catthorpe Manor Estate on their wedding day. Picture: Nina Mistry Photography.

A post from a former employee at Catthorpe Manor (see pic) has since been deleted.

On the door of the venue, a sign says: “Sadly with immediate effect Catthorpe Manor has ceased trading.”

Robert Facer, who runs Rugby Discos, said: “The venue hasn't told anyone that they're closing so many brides will be in the dark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I really care about what I do and there is nothing worse on this earth than a stressed out and worried bride.”

A notice at the venue.

Businesses in the Rugby area have been pulling together to offer help to wedding parties.

Robert added: “The first priority right now is reassuring existing clients that it will be okay and there are people around prepared to help.

“What I like most about this community when something like this happens, the people who genuinely want to help collectively help together.”

Leonie Griffin recently held her wedding at the venue.

The post has since been deleted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “It’s such sad news about Catthorpe Manor Estate as our wedding day here was just perfect from the staff to the grounds.

"We were so lucky we managed to have our perfect day.”