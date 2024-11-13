Coventry and East Warwickshire-based business owner wins award at 2024 BFA HSBC UK British Franchise Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a Coventry and East Warwickshire-based children’s football coaching business, has won a prestigious award at the 2024 BFA HSBC UK British Franchise Awards.

Lottie Jones has won the Next Generation Award with her business Onside Coaching, which she bought in June 2018. The business operates across Coventry and Rugby.

Founded by three teenagers in 1998, Onside Coaching was franchised in 2018. They now have four franchisees across the UK, offering a unique blend of sports education, school holiday childcare services, and bespoke activity programme, fostering physical and mental well-being in children through fun and engaging activities.

The awards, known as the ‘Oscars’ of franchising, were held at a glittering black-tie event at the Telford International Centre, in Shropshire.

With their tag line of ‘Discover Your Tomorrow’, the BFA is widely recognised as the UK’s self-regulatory body for franchising. The results of their latest national survey in October revealed that the sector contributes £19.1 billion to the UK economy and has a failure rate of just 0.5%. The Personal Services sector, which Onside Coaching falls into, saw an incredible 53% rise since 2018.

Commenting on her win Lottie Jones said: “I am unbelievably grateful to be recognised in the business world. This achievement is absolutely amazing for me and my team.”

Pip Wilkins, Chief Executive of the BFA said: “This is such a great win for Lottie. The judges were very impressed with her entry, despite her being up against some very stiff competition. We thank her for her hard work and dedication and for being such great ambassadors for ethical business format franchising in the UK today.”

UK Head of Franchise at sponsors HSBC UK Gillian Morris said: “Judging the awards is always so hard, but I am forever impressed by the calibre of entries we receive and the achievements of the winners. It was a pleasure to attend the awards this evening and I am glad to report that the UK franchise sector is a buoyant and successful place to do business, and I send my huge congratulations to all the winners.”