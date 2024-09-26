Coventry autocare franchise celebrates early business success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Having joined the nationwide network of HiQ Tyres & Autocare franchises in December 2023, HiQ Coventry on Torrington Avenue has swiftly become a leading autocare centre for vehicle servicing in the West Midlands. The franchise forms part of the growing network of independent HiQ service centres across the United Kingdom, supported by global tyre brand Goodyear.

The centre re-branded as a HiQ store last December, and invested heavily in new technologies and advanced machinery, enabling it to operate with high customer capacity and offer a wide range of automotive services.

The centre features a state-of-the-art workshop equipped with six car ramps and a brand new vehicle tyre changer, offering a full suite of services including tyre replacement, wheel alignment, brake checks, MOT testing, and full servicing for all types of cars and light vans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre is owned by local businessman and franchisee Leo Dack and led by the friendly and knowledgeable front of house of Sophie and Lilli. The garage is dedicated to maintaining high standards of service and customer satisfaction, ensuring that every vehicle receives the best possible care.

HiQ Tyres & Autocare Coventry (Torrington Avenue)

Commitment to quality and honesty

The centre takes pride in providing high-quality, original equipment-matching parts to its customers, along with service that offers a competitive alternative to major car dealerships. The centre offers particular expertise in BMW, MINI, Land Rover, Vauxhall, Audi, Volkswagen and Mercedes vehicles, but it also caters to a wide range of other makes and models, ensuring exceptional maintenance for all types of vehicles.

The centre has also concentrated on building brand loyalty by providing excellent service to all customers. This dedication has been pivotal in the garage’s success in its debut six months as a HiQ franchise, solidifying its reputation as a trusted, reliable and quality vehicle service provider in the community.

“We’re incredibly proud to be providing the Coventry community with customer-focused vehicle servicing, and take great pride in the positive customer feedback that we have received since becoming part of the HiQ network” commented Paul Hunter, Centre Manager, HiQ Tyres & Autocare Coventry Torrington Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a family-run franchise, we are committed to providing a genuine alternative to main dealer automotive servicing and repairs, and have invested in the highest quality infrastructure and equipment to uphold the highest standards of service for our customers. We’re exceptionally grateful for the warm reception that we have received from the Coventry community in our debut six months in operation as a HiQ store.”

Leo Dack, Franchise Owner, HiQ Tyres & Autocare Coventry Torrington Avenue, added: “We decided we wanted to join the HiQ network in 2022 after attending the HiQ conference in October of that year. Having the HiQ and Goodyear brands behind us has been instrumental in transforming our business's performance over the last six months, giving us access to valuable resources, expertise and training for all of our staff. We look forward to continuing to service the community’s car maintenance and repair needs in the future.”