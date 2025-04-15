Coventry-based Imail Comms Secures ISO 27001:2022 accreditation with no non-conformances

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Imail Comms, a Coventry-headquartered communication solutions provider, has achieved re-accreditation to the updated ISO 27001:2022 information security standard. Notably, independent auditors reported zero non-conformances during the stringent certification process, reflecting a robust commitment to data protection.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coventry-based communication specialists Imail Comms have successfully secured re-accreditation to the internationally recognised ISO 27001:2022 standard without recording any non-conformances.

The audit was carried out independently, affirming that Imail Comms' Information Security Management System (ISMS) fully meets the latest rigorous criteria outlined by ISO 27001:2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Stanhope, IT Director at Imail Comms, praised the team's achievement, stating: "We are thrilled to have achieved re-accreditation to the new ISO 27001:2022 standard without any non-conformances. This milestone reflects our dedication to protecting our clients' data and continuously improving our security measures. It is a testament to the hard work and vigilance of our entire team."

A padlock symbolises data security in front of a screen displaying ISO 27001, highlighting Imail Comms’ commitment to robust information protection standards.

ISO 27001:2022 provides an internationally accepted framework for securing sensitive company and customer information. Ongoing adherence to its standards ensures that Imail Comms maintains high-level security, enabling client trust in data-handling processes.

The accreditation is timely as the firm continues expanding its innovative Hybrid Mail and Digital Mail services, aimed at improving customer communication efficiency and security. Imail Comms is currently the UK's first and largest provider of Hybrid Mail solutions, enabling businesses to send documents from desktop directly to customers via its secure digital-to-physical mail processes.

The Hybrid Mail system, which claims to reduce mailing costs by up to 55%, allows businesses to remain compliant with GDPR while improving both efficiency and environmental sustainability. Features offered include customisable templates, real-time tracking capabilities, and secure delivery partnerships with trusted carriers, including Royal Mail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Imail Comms' Digital Mail solutions help businesses digitise their inbound and outbound correspondence, significantly modernising workflow processes while maintaining high data security levels. According to Imail Comms, businesses using its advanced communication methods report spending up to 95% less time processing mail.

John Stanhope, IT Director at Imail Comms, celebrates the company’s successful ISO 27001:2022 re-accreditation, achieved with zero non-conformances.

The company's solutions also include personalisation features, automated document creation with targeted customer analytics, and flexible options for mass or tailored batch communications.

Industry experts suggest independent validation from cybersecurity consultants or data-management specialists could provide an even stronger endorsement of Imail Comms’ security claims and effectiveness of its innovative communication services.

Businesses interested in reviewing potential savings or service improvements through the company's communication solutions are encouraged to contact Imail Comms directly via their online website imailcomms.com