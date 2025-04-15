Coventry-based Imail Comms Secures ISO 27001:2022 accreditation with no non-conformances
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Coventry-based communication specialists Imail Comms have successfully secured re-accreditation to the internationally recognised ISO 27001:2022 standard without recording any non-conformances.
The audit was carried out independently, affirming that Imail Comms' Information Security Management System (ISMS) fully meets the latest rigorous criteria outlined by ISO 27001:2022.
John Stanhope, IT Director at Imail Comms, praised the team's achievement, stating: "We are thrilled to have achieved re-accreditation to the new ISO 27001:2022 standard without any non-conformances. This milestone reflects our dedication to protecting our clients' data and continuously improving our security measures. It is a testament to the hard work and vigilance of our entire team."
ISO 27001:2022 provides an internationally accepted framework for securing sensitive company and customer information. Ongoing adherence to its standards ensures that Imail Comms maintains high-level security, enabling client trust in data-handling processes.
The accreditation is timely as the firm continues expanding its innovative Hybrid Mail and Digital Mail services, aimed at improving customer communication efficiency and security. Imail Comms is currently the UK's first and largest provider of Hybrid Mail solutions, enabling businesses to send documents from desktop directly to customers via its secure digital-to-physical mail processes.
The Hybrid Mail system, which claims to reduce mailing costs by up to 55%, allows businesses to remain compliant with GDPR while improving both efficiency and environmental sustainability. Features offered include customisable templates, real-time tracking capabilities, and secure delivery partnerships with trusted carriers, including Royal Mail.
In addition, Imail Comms' Digital Mail solutions help businesses digitise their inbound and outbound correspondence, significantly modernising workflow processes while maintaining high data security levels. According to Imail Comms, businesses using its advanced communication methods report spending up to 95% less time processing mail.
The company's solutions also include personalisation features, automated document creation with targeted customer analytics, and flexible options for mass or tailored batch communications.
Industry experts suggest independent validation from cybersecurity consultants or data-management specialists could provide an even stronger endorsement of Imail Comms’ security claims and effectiveness of its innovative communication services.
Businesses interested in reviewing potential savings or service improvements through the company's communication solutions are encouraged to contact Imail Comms directly via their online website imailcomms.com