Coventry copper supplier donates £6,000 of materials to finish renovation for disabled 16-year-old

The Band of Builders team with Sarah and Toby

A Coventry-based copper tube and fittings manufacturer has donated £6,000 worth of items that has helped finish a home renovation project for a family in need.

Lawton Tubes, which is based on Torrington Avenue, has made the donation to Band of Builders, which helps members of the construction industry and their families suffering from illness or injury.

The national charity has helped 16-year-old Toby Fletcher, who is living with quadriplegic cerebral palsy and dystonia, and requires round the clock palliative care.

Toby – who lives in Norfolk – is also deaf and is fed via a JEJ tube, and uses a deep brain stimulator.

The new wetroom which was finished thanks in part to donations from Lawton Tubes

Tragically, Toby’s electrician father, Shaun, who was working to convert the downstairs of their home into a bedroom and wet room to better care for Toby, died on Christmas Eve, leaving the family devastated and the work unfinished.

His mum, Sarah, had to carry him upstairs every night because their home was left semi-complete.

Band of Builders and around 150 volunteers have rallied round the family to complete the project with a specially adapted downstairs bedroom and wet room, so that Toby can receive the care he needs in a safe, accessible, and comfortable environment.

And Lawton Tubes worked closely with Band of Brothers to donate copper pipe, end feed fittings, solder, and flux, which contributed to completing essential plumbing works for the wet room, as well as being used in future projects.

Sarah Fletcher and her son Toby

Robert Lawton, Director of Marketing and International Sales at Lawton Tubes, said: “We are inspired by the work Band of Builders does and are proud to have played a part in this project.

“Supporting projects such as Toby’s is exactly why we exist as more than just a supplier and copper tube manufacturer in the industry. We are part of the community and happy to help wherever we can.”

Gavin Crane, CEO of Band of Builders, said: “We’re hugely grateful to Lawton Tubes for their support, including this donation which has supported Toby’s project as well as upcoming projects we have to help beneficiaries across the country.”