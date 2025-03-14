Coventry hospitality businesses urged to pursue accreditation to showcase safety excellence

Coventry’s bars, restaurants, pubs and clubs have been urged to achieve a leading industry accreditation which demonstrates excellence in providing safe experiences for visitors.

Best Bar None is an accreditation scheme supported by the Home Office and drinks industry that aims to improve standards in licensed premises.

It is the industry gold standard and is delivered in the city by Coventry Business Improvement District (BID) and Coventry City Council’s Licensing Team.

The accreditation highlights to customers that a venue excels in safety, training, management and customer experience.

By engaging in the Best Bar None scheme, businesses are also supporting the city’s drive to achieve Purple Flag status, which is an international accreditation programme and recognises city centres that offer an entertaining, diverse and enjoyable night out.

Joanne Glover, Chief Executive of Coventry BID, says that visitors to a Best Bar None accredited venue can be confident they are at premises that operate to the highest level in safety, compliance, staff training and professionalism.

“This scheme recognises the very best of our hospitality sector, with accredited venue’s leading the way in health, safety, safeguarding and wellbeing,” said Joanne.

“The process is effectively a MOT of a business. We work with companies to ensure they have effective processes in place and are exceeding legal regulatory requirements.

“Our aspirational goal is for all hospitality venues in the city to be Best Bar None accredited.

“It gives a clear message to the public that on an evening out in Coventry you can be safe in the knowledge that bars and pubs are going above and beyond to provide the best experience possible.”

Coventry BID and Coventry City Council’s Licensing Team provide bespoke assessments to venues, catering the criteria to the size of a business to ensure that all hospitality companies can engage in the Best Bar None scheme.

Cllr Abdul Salam Khan, Cabinet Member for Policing and Equalities and Deputy Leader of Coventry City Council, added: “Knowing that a venue is Best Bar None accredited offers a massive reassurance to customers. Pubs, clubs and restaurants that offer a warm welcome and have safety as their priority can only be good for everyone.

“As a Council we work closely with our partners in Coventry, including the Police and Business Improvement District, to monitor the Best Bar None scheme.

“We want to recognise those venues that are really making an effort to improve standards.”

Chief Inspector Hamir Godhania, Coventry Police said: "Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of those enjoying Coventry’s vibrant night-time economy is a priority for us. Through continued collaboration with licensed premises and support for initiatives like Best Bar None, our licensing and neighbourhood teams will work hand in hand with businesses to maintain the highest standards of safety and customer care."

The successful venues will attend an award ceremony in April at Drapers Hall to receive their accreditation.

To find out more about Best Bar None accreditation contact [email protected]