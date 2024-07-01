Coventry housebuilder celebrates sale of all homes at Leamington Spa development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Midlands developer is celebrating the completion of a housing development in Leamington with the sale of all homes now completed.

Deeley Homes, which is headquartered in Coventry, has now completed sales on all 15 homes at Kingsbury Close in the Sydenham area of Leamington Spa.

The developer partnered with ehB Residential as the agents for the sale of the homes.

Kingbsury Close has been built on a brownfield site and transformed the Sydenham Industrial Estate off Ramsey Road into a thriving edge of town centre community.

Kingsbury Close

It features a mix of two-and three-bedroom properties, along with four homes for affordable social rent.

The 11,901 sq ft scheme, which is 27 per cent affordable housing, marked the final phase of the regeneration of the old Sydenham Industrial Estate. The four affordable homes were sold to Orbit.

Each home includes an EV charging point and two car parking spaces. The homes also benefit from easy access into Leamington Spa town centre and other transport routes, with the railway station only a 15-minute walk away.

It is the third scheme in recent years which Deeley Homes has marketed for private sale, following other successful developments in Moreton-in-Marsh and Pillerton Priors, Warwickshire.

The developer is currently exploring opportunities to bring forward further housing schemes of this type across Warwickshire, Worcestershire and the wider Midlands, specialising in 10 to 50 dwellings.

Deeley Homes is part of the Deeley Group.

Eleanor Deeley, joint managing director of Deeley Group, said: “We have been building homes that deliver lasting value over 87 years, with Kingsbury Close the latest community we have created in Warwickshire.

“This is a development which has regenerated a brownfield site and created much-needed new homes for people in Leamington Spa.

“We are continuing to seek and identify new land opportunities and in the process of bringing forward plans for new homes across the Midlands.”

Edward Bromwich, managing director of ehB Residential, said: “This is a great development, the quality of the homes is very good and exactly what you would expect from Deeley Homes.

“I have known Deeley Group for a number of years and we have a good working relationship with the business. We were presented with the opportunity to sell these houses and they have sold very well.

“There have been a range of different purchasers from first time buyers to investors, which shows that the buy-to-let market is still very active in Leamington.

“A number of the homes have also been sold to young families, so it is nice to see they are being sold as they are intended as family homes. It will be a nice and safe environment to bring up children.”