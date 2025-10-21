Coventry law firm earns its first ever ranking in Chambers & Partners

A leading employee-owned solicitors has been ranked in the prestigious 2026 Chambers & Partners listing for the first time.

Talbots Law, which has offices at the Quadrant in the city centre, secured Tier 4 band for its dispute resolution offer that has been attracting plaudits across the industry for its expansive knowledge, outstanding talent and the complexity of its growing caseload.

Alongside this debut ranking, Jodi Flint’s Trusts & Estates department has been highlighted as ‘One to Watch’ going into 2026, with a recent recruitment surge resulting in more than 70 specialist legal professionals now supporting thousands of clients across the country.

Chambers & Partners acknowledged the scale and quality of the service available in this area as a reason for putting the team on the radar for the prestigious global directory.

Dave Hodgetts, Chief Executive Officer of Talbots Law, commented: “Our reputation is built on delivering outstanding commercial advice, exceptional client service, and maintaining an employee-owned culture that enables our people to excel.

“Being recognised by Chambers & Partners, a globally respected guide, is a fantastic achievement for everyone across the business, especially due to the fact that is very rare to be ranked on your first submission.”

He continued: “We’re incredibly proud of our teams and are already focused on how we can build on this success in next year’s rankings.”

Talbots Law has enjoyed a remarkable growth journey in recent years, becoming the first law firm in the West Midlands to adopt an employee-ownership model back in 2021.

Since then, turnover has jumped from £18m to just over £40m, six well-established firms have been acquired enroute to opening 19 offices across six counties. Staff levels have also increased rapidly, with 600 people now employed.

Jagdip Bains, Head of Dispute Resolution at Talbots Law, concluded: “Our dispute resolution team continues to evolve each year, both in the quality and complexity of the work we handle and through the exceptional senior lawyers who have joined us from other firms. This combination has strengthened our capability and enhanced the results we deliver.

“It’s fantastic to see that recognised by Chambers & Partners - the department is thriving and making a real difference to our clients and the businesses we support.”

Chamber & Partners is an independent legal research company, which ranks law firms and individual lawyers based on their expertise.