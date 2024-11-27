Coventry marketing agency shortlisted for national charity award

Coventry-based integrated marketing agency Awesomesauce Marketing and its charity client, Sarcoma UK, have secured a place on the shortlist for a national communications award.

The CharityComms Inspiring Communicator Awards celebrate those whose services to charity communications go above and beyond, highlighting charities and their inspirational agency partners’ use of communications for a cause or charity. In recognition of the partnership between Awesomesauce Marketing and Sarcoma UK, they have been jointly shortlisted in the Best Collaboration (agency and charity) category for the impactful ‘Don’t Delay’ awareness-raising campaign.

The ‘Don’t Delay’ campaign, launched in July 2024 to promote Sarcoma Awareness Month, highlighted the importance of early diagnosis of sarcoma, a rare type of cancer. Awesomesauce Marketing created intriguing and powerful campaign visuals, which featured a series of individuals affected by sarcoma holding up placards displaying how many days it took them to receive an initial diagnosis.

The collection of visuals and personal stories was launched as part of a month-long national campaign of social media content and regional billboards, raising awareness about early diagnosis and providing critical information. The campaign also connected those impacted by sarcoma, with over 30 supporters participating in the ‘Don’t Delay’ photoshoot.

Awesomesauce Marketing, founded in 2020 by James Keith and Mark Boyles, has offices in Coventry’s iconic Rialto Plaza and Banbury. The agency’s team of integrated marketing experts creates marketing campaigns that deliver impactful results for a wide range of UK and international businesses, including an ongoing affiliation with Sarcoma UK since 2021.

Commenting on the shortlist announcement, James Keith, Co-Founder and Account and Strategy Director at Awesomesauce Marketing, said: “We are incredibly proud to have secured a place on the Best Collaboration category shortlist together with Sarcoma UK and it’s a real milestone moment for us all.

“The category is designed to recognise the power of the agency and charity combination to achieve great things, and that’s precisely what we set out to accomplish with the ‘Don’t Delay’ Sarcoma Awareness Month campaign for 2024. This latest project further established our three-year-long partnership with the charity, which has already seen us launch their new website, a digital memory wall and the creation of the 2023 Sarcoma Awareness Month campaign.

“The Awesomesauce Marketing team has several personal connections to Sarcoma UK. This in-depth knowledge and a desire to support those affected by sarcoma brings us closer to the charity’s purpose and objectives. We couldn’t be prouder of our work for Sarcoma Awareness Month this year, and we’re passionate about the impact created through this creative collaboration.

Over 30 supporters participating in the Sarcoma Awareness Month 2024 ‘Don’t Delay’ photoshoot

“We look forward to the awards ceremony next month and wish all shortlisted businesses and charities the best of luck!”

Sarcoma UK is a national charity which supports anyone affected by sarcoma, a rare type of cancer. By advocating for better treatments and supporting groundbreaking research, Sarcoma UK is a beacon of hope for those facing this challenging diagnosis.

Enda Guinan, Sarcoma UK's Digital Communications Manager, explains more about the significance of the 2024 campaign and the charity’s collaboration with Awesomesauce Marketing.

“We’re so pleased that the ‘Don’t Delay’ campaign has been shortlisted in the Best Collaboration category. James, Mark and the team at Awesomesauce Marketing truly delivered on the diagnosis gap message for this awareness campaign, expertly translating our strategic vision into a compelling, creative and cohesive execution plan. They deeply understand our complex briefs, deliver results and focus on driving strong engagement around early diagnosis awareness.”

Left-right – James Keith, Co-Founder and Account and Strategy Director at Awesomesauce Marketing and Richard Davidson, Chief Executive at Sarcoma UK

The CharityComms Inspiring Communicator Awards 2024 winners will be announced during a showcase screening on Wednesday 4th December.

For further information about Awesomesauce Marketing, visit awesomesaucemarketing.co.uk and to learn more about the CharityComms Inspiring Communicator Awards 2024, visit charitycomms.org.uk/inspiring-communicator-awards.

Information on sarcoma, such as signs and symptoms, support, and how Sarcoma UK is funding vital research and campaigning for better treatments, is available at sarcoma.org.uk.