Coventry named in top 10 best cities in England to start a small business, study finds

Starting a business is a major step, and its success can often hinge on having the right conditions in place. While every venture faces its fair share of challenges, some cities offer more favourable opportunities for small businesses to grow and thrive. So, which cities in England are best placed to support new business owners on their journey?

To answer that, researchers at Brandgility carried out a comprehensive study, ranking the best cities in England for small businesses. They evaluated 15 key factors grouped into four main categories: business activity, wellbeing, infrastructure, and talent. These included metrics such as business birth and survival rates, office rent, broadband speed, and access to skilled workers.

Each factor was weighted based on its impact on business success, then scored out of 100, with higher scores reflecting better conditions. The data was sourced from trusted organisations including the Office for National Statistics, Numbeo, Coworker, Broadband Genie, National Grid, and the Higher Education Statistics Agency.

Coventry earns its place at ninth in the rankings by offering a practical mix of affordability and decent infrastructure, making it a strong option for small business owners looking to keep overheads low without sacrificing too much in return. The city records 1,590 business births annually, placing it 10th highest for new startups. It also has the eighth highest number of employer births (1,480), reflecting a solid level of economic activity. That said, Coventry also ranks 10th for business deaths (1,845), and with a business survival rate of 88%, it sits sixth lowest in the study – a reminder that while there’s opportunity, competition is also real.

Coventry named in top 10 best cities in England to start a small business

When it comes to costs, Coventry performs well. Utility bills average just £190.40 per month, making them the ninth cheapest across all cities analysed. Office rent comes in at £1,450, which may not sound like a bargain, but still sits lower than many larger cities and it ranks just outside the top 20 for most expensive, offering decent value overall. The city also features 13 coworking spaces, landing it within the top 15, and internet speeds of 66 Mbps, which are ninth fastest in the study – both signs of a business-friendly infrastructure.

Coventry’s working adult population ranks in the top 10, providing a healthy labour pool, while its student density is also impressive, with 2,286 students per 10,000 residents, the fourth highest overall – great news for companies looking to tap into young talent. However, its unemployment rate of 5.8% is on the higher side, ranking sixth highest, suggesting some local economic pressures.

Meanwhile, Manchester tops the list with a thriving startup scene, 92% business survival rate, and the most coworking spaces (118), though its costs are higher than most. Leeds follows closely in second, offering the second-highest business births, solid affordability, and access to talent, despite slightly slower internet. Birmingham, ranked third, leads in business and employer births but also in closures, making it a high-competition environment with affordable rent but slower digital infrastructure. Lincoln (4th) and York (5th) offer a quieter pace with exceptional stability – both with survival rates above 93%, low business deaths, and reliable, if modest, infrastructure. Meanwhile, Newcastle upon Tyne (6th) brings strong affordability, a large student population, and solid rent value, though it's held back by slower internet and a slightly elevated unemployment rate.

Middlesbrough (7th) stands out for being incredibly cost-effective, with the lowest office rent (£750) in the top 10 and a robust 93.8% survival rate, though businesses must contend with high utility costs and limited digital speed. Salford, in 8th place, posts the highest survival rate in the study (94%), supported by a large student base and affordable public transport, even if rent and utilities are among the steepest. Finally, Leicester (10th) rounds out the top performers with the lowest office rent (£1,266.67) and a solid 91% survival rate, but it lags behind in access to talent – ranking last for nearby universities per capita.

On the other hand, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Hartlepool, Stockton-on-Tees, Bedford, and Kingston upon Hull ranked in the bottom five.