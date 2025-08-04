Coventry Rugby stars launch new training kit with Bromwich Hardy

Jordan Poole, Coventry RFC captain, pictured with Bromwich Hardy staff Rob Lord, Jazz Sadhra, Paul Troman, Tracy Tilley, Charlie Glover, Tom Smith, Kylie Banks, Dawn Cooper, Toby Trinder (Coventry RFC vice captain), Allan Watts and Layla Bhayat

Coventry Rugby stars Jordan Poole and Toby Trinder visited commercial property agency Bromwich Hardy to mark the company’s support for the club’s new 2025-6 training kit.

Matt Cannon, general manager of Coventry Rugby, said: “We’re proud to be supported by Bromwich Hardy, our official training wear partner.

“The new training kit wouldn’t be possible without the incredible backing of our partners.

“Their continued support plays a vital role in helping us grow both as a club and a community.

“We thank them for being part of this journey and sharing our values.”

Dawn Cooper, partner at Bromwich Hardy, added: “We are thrilled to once again be sponsoring Coventry RFC and are looking forward to watching another exciting season.”