Coventry Rugby stars launch new training kit with Bromwich Hardy
Coventry Rugby stars Jordan Poole and Toby Trinder visited commercial property agency Bromwich Hardy to mark the company’s support for the club’s new 2025-6 training kit.
Matt Cannon, general manager of Coventry Rugby, said: “We’re proud to be supported by Bromwich Hardy, our official training wear partner.
“The new training kit wouldn’t be possible without the incredible backing of our partners.
“Their continued support plays a vital role in helping us grow both as a club and a community.
“We thank them for being part of this journey and sharing our values.”
Dawn Cooper, partner at Bromwich Hardy, added: “We are thrilled to once again be sponsoring Coventry RFC and are looking forward to watching another exciting season.”