Coventry school pupils design flag for new Taylor Wimpey development

Pupils from Coventry have helped to design a welcome flag that now takes pride of place at the entrance to one of Taylor Wimpey’s housing developments.

The housebuilder challenged children at the nearby Whitmore Park Primary School to come up with a vibrant and imaginative flag that best represents its Appledown Meadow development.the city of Coventry and its surrounding areas.

A diverse number of entries were submitted, with nine-year-old Arina selected as the winner for her creative design and ten-year-old Navir coming second for his colourful submission.

Both pupils were recently invited to Taylor Wimpey’s Appledown Meadow development to be presented with their winning voucher prizes by site manager Andy Stringer and have their photo taken with the new flag flying high.

Competition winner Arina and Appledown Meadow Site Manager Andy Stringer

Arina was awarded a £50 Amazon voucher for her winning design, with Navir taking home a £25 voucher.

John Paul Maguire, Year 5 Leader of Learning at Whitmore Park Primary School, said: “We’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for inviting our school to take part in the fun flag design competition for their Appledown Meadow development. It provided our youngsters with the opportunity to showcase their budding creative skills, and we couldn’t be prouder of all of them for the time and effort they put into their submissions. I’d like to especially congratulate Arina and Navir for coming in first and second place - they were deserving winners.”

Sarah Pasco, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “At Taylor Wimpey, we believe in nurturing the creative potential of the youth in the areas in which we build, and fostering strong community ties. The flag design competition that we organised with Whitmore Park Primary School reflects these values, and we were delighted to witness first hand the talent on display from all of the pupils who took part.

“It was lovely to invite both Arina and Navir to come to the development, meet the team, be presented with their vouchers and see the new flag flying high. We’d like to thank Whitmore Park Primary School for taking part, and for creating such a thoughtful and innovative flag for us.”

First placed Arina and second placed Navir pay a visit to Appledown Meadow

