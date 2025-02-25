Coventry start-up PortalZero set to expand globally after export support

Scott Shearan, Kalie Sahota, David Zell, Molly Cook, Nayden Yurukov

A Coventry-based company, which is revolutionising off-grid cooking for campervans, is poised for global expansion after receiving support through Business Growth West Midlands Exporting Support programme.

PortalZero was founded by Scott Shearan and Nayden Yurukov and was born out of the duo's experience in the automotive sector.

The company has developed a unique electric cooker that can operate directly from a vehicle’s battery, eliminating the need for an inverter. This innovation makes the cooker more energy-efficient, space-saving, and lightweight—ideal for the growing campervan market.

After unveiling the prototype at the Caravan, Camping, and Motorhome Show in February 2024, PortalZero received strong interest, securing its first domestic order and gaining momentum in product development.

Now, the company is preparing to expand internationally, with a focus on exporting to Australia and the EU, thanks to support from the Exporting Support programme, part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). The programme (funded by BGWM) delivered by the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, provides expert guidance to businesses in the region, helping them navigate international markets.

Scott said: “As engineers, we wanted to create something new for the automotive sector. Our DC induction cooker can run straight off a vehicle’s battery, which is unique in the market. The Chamber’s support has been invaluable in helping us turn this innovation into a global opportunity.”

Nayden added: “We were excited to explore the Australian market but unsure how to proceed. The Exporting Support programme gave us the tools and confidence to pursue international sales.”

PortalZero was paired with an international trade adviser who provided tailored advice, including export strategies, funding options, market research, and tips on navigating international regulations and marketing. The support also included fully-funded workshops and training, ensuring the company is equipped to take on overseas business.

Nayden commented: “The process seemed daunting at first, but now we feel much more confident about expanding internationally.”

Kalie Sahota, Project Coordinator for the Export Support Programme, said: “It’s great to see PortalZero making the most of the programme. This support helps businesses not only generate sales but also build the confidence to seize global opportunities.”

Keely Hancox, Project Manager, added: “This is a perfect example of how specialised support can make a difference. Understanding the rules, market research, and exporting processes is essential for businesses taking their first steps abroad.”

David Zell, Assistant Delivery Manager for Business Programmes at the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), praised the programme: “It’s an excellent resource for businesses looking to expand globally. The support is comprehensive and tailored, giving companies the knowledge and confidence to succeed in international markets.”

*Provided by Business Growth West Midlands (BGWM), the project is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), and delivered by Coventry & Warwickshire, Black Country, and Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce.