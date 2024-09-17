Coventry United girls enjoy winning start after shirt sponsor boost from Nuneaton-based IFS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Nuneaton-based international trade business has provided a timely assist to a girls’ football team as its players make the step up to 11-a-side matches.

Coventry United FC’s Under-13s Girls have received a sponsorship boost for the 2024/25 season after joining forces with Independent Freight Solutions (IFS), which will be the team’s main shirt sponsor.

The new kit was debuted in a 3-1 home win against Stratford Town at the weekend.

IFS, based in Attleborough Fields Industrial Estate, helps businesses in Warwickshire and the Midlands ship products across the globe and tackle complicated import and export issues.

Coventry United U13s Girls have been sponsored by IFS for the 2024/25 season

The partnership has funded new home and away kits for all 16 Coventry United Under-13s Girls players.

Steven Frearson, head coach, said the support has come at the perfect time with the team beginning their first 11-a-side campaign.

Steven said: “We knew we were going to have a bigger squad this year which means there is a greater financial need, so the sponsorship from IFS has come at a vital time.

“I’ve been coaching these girls since under-11s which means it will be my third full season with this group of players and it’s been amazing to see their development in that time.

“We are aiming for the top three this year, and this support will go a long way in helping us strive for that.

“The club is run entirely by volunteers so without this sponsorship we would find it difficult to keep competing at this level and offering high quality grassroots football for girls in and around Coventry.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to Jenny and IFS for partnering with us for the season.

“It was great to get off to a good start and the new kits looks absolutely brilliant. The girls battled really hard against a strong team and played some really good football creating lots of goal scoring opportunities.”

The team, which plays its home matches at The Place in Westwood Heath, competes in the Central Warwickshire Girls League Premier Division.

Jenny Hooper, managing director at Independent Freight Solutions, said: “We are a family-run business with many employees who have developed with us over the years, so we know how important it is to give young people the tools to succeed.

“It’s brilliant to see our logo on the Coventry United shirt and we will be cheering them on for the season ahead.”