Coventry's Aurrigo checks-in to Los Angeles with ‘Best New Transformative Concept’ Award

A new autonomous way of moving baggage and cargo around the world’s airports has been hailed as the ‘Best New Transformative Concept’ at a major travel conference.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aurrigo International plc’s Auto-DollyTug®, a zero emission, all-electric baggage and cargo tractor, wrote its name among the aviation stars in Los Angeles last week when it won one of FTE Americas Innovate’s major awards.

A high-profile judging panel, which included Raza Ail (International Airlines Group), Manuel Van Lijf (NLMTD) and Heathrow’s Steven Armitage, was impressed with the manoeuvrability of the vehicle and the forward-thinking approach to connect the automation from within the baggage hall through drop off underwing to a jumbo container and pallet loader (JCPL).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The robotic arms, which have never been seen on an airside tug before and have demonstrated operational, cost and environmental benefits, proved decisive when overcoming the strong challenge of Gameway, Foundations, DataArt and Kquika.

Auto-DollyTug at Stuttgart Airport

“This is another massive vote of confidence for our technology and how we are trying to implement one of the aviation sector’s biggest innovations for more than 40 years,” explained Aurrigo International’s Tenille Houston, who had to conduct a live pitch to the judges and event audience.

“Auto-DollyTug® is one element of our vision to bring Intelligent Ground Support Equipment (iGSE) to the sector and this encompasses a suite of advanced, integrated technologies designed to enhance operational performance and streamline airside activities.”

She went on to add: “We are on a mission to help airports, airlines and ground handling operators leverage automation, data analytics and sustainable best practices to deliver an enhanced customer experience and a raft of operational efficiencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winning FTE Americas Best Transformative Concept proves that this is an offer the industry is looking for, and we will use this accolade to engage in more discussions with airports and to attract the most talented software and engineering professionals to our business.”

Aurrigo International’s Tenille Houston (centre) picks up the ‘Best New Transformative Concept’ Award

The FTE Americas Innovate Awards were part of the Future Travel Experience’s FTE Global 2024 event, labelled by many as the CES of the aviation world.

In addition to picking up one of the main awards, Aurrigo International also exhibited and took part in one of the most popular sessions of the three days focusing on ‘How do we leverage technology, innovation and new approaches to create Smart Ramp operations around the world?’

Professor David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo International plc, concluded: “It has been a fantastic October for the business, with the launch of our iGSE concept and the FTE prize coming just a week after we picked up the Innovation Product of the Year title at the Air Cargo News Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is massive momentum behind what we are doing, and we are looking forward to expanding our operations in the UK, US and Singapore.”

For further information, please visit www.aurrigo.com or follow the company across its social media channels.