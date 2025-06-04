Coventry’s cybersecurity expert Sarah Armstrong-Smith on Leading Resilience in a Digital World

A proud graduate of Coventry University, Sarah Armstrong-Smith’s roots in the city have informed her deep understanding of technology, resilience, and leadership. Her connection to Coventry adds a local dimension to her extensive career in cybersecurity and digital transformation.

With over 20 years of experience, Sarah has become a leading voice on cybersecurity strategy, crisis management, and business resilience. As Chief Security Adviser at Microsoft Europe, she advises major organisations on navigating digital risks and adapting to rapid technological change, making her a highly sought-after cybersecurity expert.

Known for her insightful approach to leadership and diversity, Sarah is also a passionate advocate for inclusion in the tech sector. Her keynote speeches combine practical expertise with motivational guidance, positioning her as a standout high performance speaker for businesses aiming to thrive in today’s evolving digital landscape.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, Sarah Armstrong-Smith shares her insights on cybersecurity, resilience, and the future of digital leadership.

Q: You’ve had a remarkable two-decade journey through cybersecurity, crisis response and digital transformation. Take us back to the beginning — how did your career start, and how did Coventry play a role in shaping your path?

Sarah Armstrong-Smith: “I've been working in the technology environment for over 20 years now, and I trace this back to 1999. I was actually working for a water utility company during the Millennium Bug in 2000. Many companies were on large transformation programs to recode a lot of their computers and servers because the theory was that at the stroke of midnight, a number of computers and servers would go into meltdown due to the way the Year 2000 was coded into various systems.

“For me, from a young age, I've always been driven to keep asking "why" and abundant questions. What if the systems go down? What if we can't get people to work? What if all of these things happen? At the time, I didn’t realize I was looking at business continuity. It just felt like common sense to keep asking these questions. That was the start of my career.

“I always look at that moment as the point where my career began. From business continuity, I then pivoted over the next 20 years into disaster recovery, cybersecurity, fraud, crisis management, and all of that falls under the banner of resilience. That’s how my career has evolved, and it's been fantastic.”

Q: Cybersecurity has evolved rapidly, especially in the past few years. From your perspective, what are the most pressing threats businesses face today, and how should they prepare?

Sarah Armstrong-Smith: “Cybercriminals are opportunistic and thrive in a crisis. Over the last 12–18 months, we’ve seen a massive increase in phishing attacks preying on people’s fears and emotions. Attackers pretend to be your bank, a charity, or an organization offering support. They try to trick you into giving up credentials or clicking malicious links.

“We’ve also seen a rise in ransomware attacks, particularly targeting healthcare and critical infrastructure. It was shocking to us that during a pandemic, attackers still targeted hospitals and emergency services because they believed those institutions would be more likely to pay.

Businesses need to adopt an "assume compromise" mindset. No matter how strong your cybersecurity is, attackers will try to find a way in. The focus should be on preparedness: what happens if someone accesses your systems? If your data is leaked, what’s the impact? Where should you prioritize your security efforts?

“Cybersecurity isn’t just about defences—it’s also about crisis response. If your network goes down, can your business revert to manual processes? How do you communicate with customers and partners? The response strategy is just as important as prevention.”

Q: You’ve long championed diversity in tech. From your experience, what meaningful steps can organisations take to improve gender inclusion and wider representation in cybersecurity and beyond?

Sarah Armstrong-Smith: "We need people who can think outside the box, and that’s why diversity is so important. It’s not just about gender; it’s about diversity of background, experience, and culture. Inclusion is about removing false barriers—like the idea that tech is only for men or that you need to be highly technical to work in cybersecurity. That’s not true.

“We also need to rethink how we support young people. Expecting them to decide their career path so early is unrealistic. People should try different things, pivot through their careers, and that should be encouraged. Life expectancy is increasing, meaning careers will be longer. People will take breaks, start families, and shift industries. It’s about enabling flexibility and options.”

Q: Since stepping into your role as Chief Security Adviser at Microsoft Europe in 2020, what moments stand out as your proudest achievements — especially during such an unprecedented time?

Sarah Armstrong-Smith: “Well, for me, I actually joined Microsoft one week after the UK went into lockdown. So, my entire Microsoft career to date has been from this very office! It’s been interesting to be in the middle of a global pandemic, joining a new company, but also seeing the inner workings of Microsoft.

“Microsoft is a massive organization with over 160,000 employees worldwide, but beyond keeping the company running, we also had to ensure our customers were operational. Then there was the massive acceleration to the cloud, particularly collaboration tools like Teams.

It was incredible to see how Microsoft rose to the occasion, supporting customers and new users. In my role, I work with strategic and major customers across Europe, acting as an executive sponsor across different sectors. It allows me to understand their challenges, especially around cloud adoption and digital transformation.

“No matter how bad things get—and we’ve had major crises over the years—I always focus on opportunities. What can we learn? What can we do better? That’s why I’m proud to work at Microsoft.”

Q: You were working in tech during the Millennium Bug — a defining moment in digital risk. What lessons did that period teach you, and how have they influenced your approach to resilience today?

Sarah Armstrong-Smith: “I think having a background in business continuity has enabled me to think about the big picture. I was always thinking about worst-case scenarios—what is the worst thing that could happen? But we also need to think wider. We need to consider incidents that are not just relevant to our own company but that impact cross-sector and even global changes.

“I think back to 9/11 as a really good example of a major incident at massive scale that we probably never saw before. The way it was televised and the shock that came with it really brought home the impact of terrorism and how important business continuity is at that kind of scale.

“Bringing that forward to now, the global pandemic has really emphasized how interconnected and dependent we all are. That applies to small businesses as well as large enterprises. When we consider these threats, it's not just about business continuity but also cybersecurity and attacks. We have to think holistically, much wider. This is where resilience to all of these types of threats comes to the forefront.”

This exclusive interview with Sarah Armstrong-Smith was conducted by Mark Matthews of The Motivational Speakers Agency.

