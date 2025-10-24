Coventry's Mana Spa named best in UK at national awards

A popular Coventry spa has been named best in the UK after being crowned Spa of the Year 2025 at the National Hair and Beauty Awards.

Mana Spa, based within The Wave on New Union Street, fought off competition from ten winners from across the UK to claim the title at the fifth edition of the awards, which celebrate excellence in the UK’s hair and beauty industry. x8g3qyt

After winning Spa of the Year – England for three consecutive years (2023–2025), Mana Spa was shortlisted for the UK-wide crown following a public vote.

A panel of judges then selected the city centre venue as the UK winner, with Mana Spa praised for its commitment to customer service, quality and innovation in its treatments.

The winners were announced at a ceremony at Moor Hall Hotel & Spa in Sutton Coldfield, where industry professionals from across the country gathered to celebrate the sector’s top talent and major achievements.

Alongside traditional luxury experiences, the spa was recognised for its specialist oncology treatments, delivered in partnership with The Amethyst Trust.

These treatments are specifically designed to support those who are medically frail, recovering from illness, or immunocompromised – including clients recovering from cancer – and are bespoke to each individual’s needs.

Inspired by Maori culture, Mana Spa opened in 2019 and draws its name from the concept of mana – a source of healing, spiritual energy, and strength.

Rachel Brooks, Spa Manager at Mana Spa, said: “We were aiming for a top three finish, so to take home the UK title is amazing. It’s a real credit to the whole team – they work incredibly hard and truly deserve this recognition.

“What makes this even more special is that we’ve been recognised both by the public and by the judges. That’s a huge vote of confidence in everything we’re doing to support our clients’ wellbeing, and we’re thrilled with the win.”

For more information visit manaspa.co.uk