Coventry’s TG Escapes inspires next generation during student visit day
The students, who are enrolled on the Design Engineer Construct (DEC) programme—an initiative led by social enterprise Class of Your Own (COYO)— were invited to TG Escapes’ headquarters on Dutton Road, Coventry, for a day filled with discovery, creativity, and connection. The visit aimed to nurture a passion for built environment careers by offering first-hand exposure to a leading company in the sector.
Throughout the day, students took part in a comprehensive tour of TG Escapes’ warehouse, production, and office spaces, gaining behind-the-scenes insights into their innovative approach to modular construction. An interactive workshop provided students with the opportunity to present their designs they had created and engage in critical professional feedback helping to improve them. Time spent in the office further deepened their understanding, as they connected with staff across departments and learned how teamwork, communication, and cross-functional collaboration bring sustainable buildings to life.
Ian Martin, Production Manager at TG Escapes said: “It’s been a real pleasure have these students join us for the day. By opening our doors to these bright young talented minds, we hope to inspire the next generation of built environment professionals and offer them inspiration for potential career paths in sustainable building.”
TG Escapes is renowned for its bespoke timber frame modular buildings used in education and business. Their developments are sustainable, inspirational, and built around biophilic design principles, which enhance mental well- being. These values resonate strongly with the goals of COYO’s DEC program, which has helped hundreds of students transition successfully into higher education and the construction workforce.
Alli Adamson, DEC Teacher at SUSA/Teaching Coordinator for Class of Your Own praised the event: “Partnering with TG Escapes has enabled Stratford-upon-Avon-School’s DEC students a truly enriching experience that bridges classroom learning with real-world application. This world-class organisation really sets the standard in providing exactly the kind of opportunities that are vital for developing the next wave of innovators in the built environment. We’re proud to work alongside TG Escapes – and hope that other follow their lead.”
TG Escapes remains committed to investing in the future of the industry, inspiring young talent, and fostering a more sustainable, inclusive construction sector. For more information on the services TG Escapes offer please visit www.tgescapes.co.uk