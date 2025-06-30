Cox’s Yard Pub reopens with a riverside revamp

Cox's Yard

Big changes are brewing at Stratford-Upon-Avon pub, Cox’s Yard, and everyone’s invited to celebrate the start of an exciting new chapter. Following a major £355k refurbishment, this much-loved riverside pub is reopening its doors with a bold new look, a brand-new vibe and a launch event on Friday 4th July. The pub will also newly become the first competitive gaming venue to come to the town, offering interactive darts and shuffleboard.

As well as an updated food offering, new layout and updated outdoor area, Cox’s Yard is bringing something completely new to Stratford-Upon-Avon, and visitors will now be able to enjoy interactive darts lanes and a full-size shuffleboard table. With competitive gaming becoming ever more popular in the UK, this offering will add a fresh energy to nights out, team socials and weekend hangouts. Whether you're aiming for the bullseye or battling it out over a game of shuffleboard, the scene is set for some seriously fun rivalry.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. To mark the relaunch in style, Cox’s Yard will be pulling out all the stops on opening day, Friday 4th July, a packed evening of live music, entertainment, games and great food and drink. It's a chance to experience the new space firsthand, soak up the riverside views and enjoy everything that makes this venue so special, now with even more to discover.

The refurbishment, which took place throughout June, has reimagined Cox’s Yard from top to bottom, all with the local community in mind. Inside, guests will find a completely refreshed layout, new furnishings and more room for friends, families and colleagues to gather. Outside, a newly enclosed area offers riverside seating year-round, whatever the weather.

As part of the revamp, the former café space has been reimagined to better complement the venue’s lively new atmosphere, with more space for guests to relax, recharge and enjoy the riverside setting.

General Manager, Luke Stanley, said: “We wanted to create something different for Stratford-Upon-Avon, a place where people can come together, have fun and enjoy themselves whether they’re here for a drink, a game or a night of live music. The refurbishment has really brought new life to Cox’s Yard and the launch day is just the beginning. We’re so excited to show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

Cox’s Yard reopens fully to the public on Friday 4th July, with launch celebrations running into the evening. Follow the pub’s social media channels @coxsyard on Instagram and @CoxsYard on Facebook for full event details and entertainment announcements.

Whether you’re a regular or a first-time visitor, Cox’s Yard is ready to welcome you back - refreshed, reenergise and ready to raise the bar.