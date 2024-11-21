Creative agency T3 announces official partnership with Kerslake Robshaw Foundation for Christmas Light Trail at Warwick Castle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

T3, the creative force behind Warwick Castle’s highly anticipated Christmas Light Trail, is delighted to announce the Kerslake Robshaw Foundation as its official charity partner for this year's enchanting event.

In a shared commitment to empowering young people, T3 and the Kerslake Robshaw Foundation are combining forces to support local communities.

From the November 23 to January 5, Warwick Castle will come alive with an immersive, multisensory Christmas Light Trail, set to illuminate the castle and its picturesque grounds once again.

This year, organisers of the light trail, T3, will be partnering with the Kerslake Robshaw Foundation. Co-founded by BRIT nominated English Opera Singer Camilla Kerslake and Former England Rugby Captain Chris Robshaw, the foundation’s mission is twofold: to harness the healing power of music and sport as tools for recovery among young people impacted by grief, abuse, and violence, and to provide equal access for all young people, regardless of background, ensuring that access to music and sport is not confined by circumstance.

Warwick Castle Light Trail

Through the Light Trail partnership, the Foundation will expand its work to reach more communities in need, including regional projects such as the ‘Rise Above Barriers’ initiative in Birmingham, created to provide young people facing severe challenges with the tools and support to promote youth well-being and foster resilience.

The Kerslake Robshaw Foundation fund the costs of a "Box Fit" project, designed to support young people facing social and economic barriers through sports such as boxing. As well as provide them with the essential skills and values crucial for young people transitioning into adulthood.

David Harding, Director of T3, commented: "We’re incredibly proud to partner with the Kerslake Robshaw Foundation and support their mission of supporting young people through access to sport and music.

"At T3, we’re passionate about using creativity to foster positive change, and we couldn’t be more aligned with the Foundation’s vision for helping young people overcome barriers. We look forward to seeing the impact of this partnership on our community."

Chris and Camilla, Founders of the Kerslake Robshaw Foundation

Meryl Gray, Foundation Director of the Kerslake Robshaw Foundation, commented: "The Kerslake Robshaw Foundation is thrilled to be the official charity partner for the Christmas Light Trail at Warwick Castle. We believe music and sport are essential - not only as sources of enjoyment but also as a way for young people to build resilience, well-being, and character.

"With T3's support, we can further our reach, connecting with more young people who need our assistance and encouragement the most. Together, we can help them envision a brighter future."

Located just off of Junction 15 of the M40 and just 40 minutes from Birmingham or 1 hour 40 minutes from London, Warwick Castle is unveiling its most spectacular Christmas Trail yet. Set in the picturesque grounds, the castle is the perfect backdrop for a fun filled family Christmas, a romantic treat, or simply a place to come together to make unforgettable memories.

For more information on the Light Trail or to book tickets, visit: https://www.warwick-castle.com/explore-1/events/christmas-at-the-castle/light-trail/