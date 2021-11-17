Creative Warwick duo see their characters 'come to life' on the streets of London

Dab on parade at the Lord Mayor's Show

Warwick-based creative duo Riva Arthurs and Matt Marsh have seen their Dot and Dab characters, which they created for one of London’s historic livery companies, feature at this year’s Lord Mayor’s Show in London.

Dot and Dab are two giant walking characters made from foam, and they were specially designed to become the focal point of the Plaisterers’ Livery Company walking-float at the Lord Mayor’s Show in London. The show was broadcast on national television by the BBC.

The commission was one of the first projects to come from Riva and Matt after they formed KYEO STUDIO during the summer.

Dab and Dot

Riva said: “We were asked to meet the Plaisterers’ wish for something that would appeal to all age groups and be sustainable.