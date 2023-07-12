Creative young minds inspire environmentally-friendly Rugby firm with art challenge

“Working with these young minds in our local community has been a really inspirational way for us to spread our message both now and with the next generation”

Creative young people were put to the test by an environmentally-friendly Rugby firm.

Schools were invited to come up with ways to help Datagraphic to spread their message.

The sustainability team launched a paper recycling project and invited young artists to get creative.

The team with pupils from Eastlands.

They gave schools waste paper from their printers which is usually recycled or donated to local causes.

The brief was to come up with ideas of how the paper could be used by the new King to create a book to go on display at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.

Paddox Primary School won the competition and received £250.

Sreenidhi Karthikeyan drew an image of a smiling King Charles and Queen Camilla as well as environmental icons. As the winner, the drawing will now be used for the front cover of a souvenir printed book.

The display is at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum until Sunday.

Pete Wells, Head of Sustainability at Datagraphic, said: “At Datagraphic, we want to lead the conversation about sustainability and decarbonisation. Working with these young minds in our local community has been a really inspirational way for us to spread our message both now and with the next generation.”

The firm gave an extra prize to Eastlands Primary School for their inventive ideas.

The artwork will be on display at the art gallery and museum until Sunday (July 16).

