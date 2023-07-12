Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Creative young minds inspire environmentally-friendly Rugby firm with art challenge

“Working with these young minds in our local community has been a really inspirational way for us to spread our message both now and with the next generation”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST

Creative young people were put to the test by an environmentally-friendly Rugby firm.

Schools were invited to come up with ways to help Datagraphic to spread their message.

The sustainability team launched a paper recycling project and invited young artists to get creative.

Most Popular
The team with pupils from Eastlands.The team with pupils from Eastlands.
The team with pupils from Eastlands.

They gave schools waste paper from their printers which is usually recycled or donated to local causes.

The brief was to come up with ideas of how the paper could be used by the new King to create a book to go on display at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.

Paddox Primary School won the competition and received £250.

Sreenidhi Karthikeyan drew an image of a smiling King Charles and Queen Camilla as well as environmental icons. As the winner, the drawing will now be used for the front cover of a souvenir printed book.

The display is at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum until Sunday.The display is at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum until Sunday.
The display is at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum until Sunday.

Pete Wells, Head of Sustainability at Datagraphic, said: “At Datagraphic, we want to lead the conversation about sustainability and decarbonisation. Working with these young minds in our local community has been a really inspirational way for us to spread our message both now and with the next generation.”

The firm gave an extra prize to Eastlands Primary School for their inventive ideas.

The artwork will be on display at the art gallery and museum until Sunday (July 16).

If you’re a school, club or charity that could use large rolls or boxes of A4 paper, email [email protected]

Related topics:RugbySchools