Crest Nicholson honours Warwickshire British Empire Medal recipients

Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson has paid tribute to two Warwickshire British Empire Medal (BEM) recipients at its Marston Leys development in Stratford-upon-Avon by naming roads after them.

Bennis Close, Wheelwright Drive and Horne Lane will pay homage to Cyril Bennis BEM and Jo Wheelwright-Horne BEM, demonstrating Crest Nicholson’s commitment to deliver positive impacts to the communities in which they operate.

Cyril was awarded a BEM in January 2025 for his dedication to protecting swans on the River Avon for the past 45 years, and Jo, was awarded a BEM in January 2023 for her Sunday Lunch Club, which brings the local community together and has so far raised over £120,000 for charity.

On 24 April Cyril and Jo were invited along to Marston Leys to celebrate breaking ground, marking the start of work on site with first homes due for completion towards the end of the year.

Cyril Bennis said: “It was quite a surprise when I was asked If I would mind having a road named after me! I appreciate Crest Nicholson making this gesture to celebrate my award. I feel it is also appropriate that it is a road in the local area, as my award was given for services to the local community.”

Jo Wheelright said: “It’s an honour to have a road named after me, especially in the town where I have lived most of my life. I started the Sunday Lunch Club in 2016 after losing my mom to a brain tumour, we now have over 900 members and have raised over £120,000 for charity.”

Vanessa MacNee, Sales & Marketing Director for Crest Nicholson Midlands added: “We are proud to be able to name roads after Cyril and Jo who have been awarded BEM’s in recognition to their services to the local Stratford-upon-Avon community. I was delighted that they were able to join us for ground breaking and I look forward to inviting them back when the roads and signage are finished and in place.”

“We know that it takes more than just homes to build a desirable place to live and we’re committed to fostering positive relationships with the community.”

Marston Leys will bring a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes to Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, marking the next phase of the wider Meon Vale development site. Of the 109 homes being built, 40% will be designated as affordable, with 29 plots allocated for affordable rent, and nine available through shared ownership. All homes will feature PV solar panels and Electric Vehicle Charge Points.