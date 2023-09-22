“Pain makes life so frustrating and virtually impossible to cope. Let us all get serious about the wellbeing of others”

A Crick man who was left with a traumatic brain injury after a car accident has discovered a healing treatment that he is now passionate about sharing with others.

Ian Litchfield is on a mission to help people - and animals - feel better with BEMER Vascular Therapy that he now offers at Wold Farm.

The machines act as a muscle stimulator to improve circulation, performance and recovery.

Ian Litchfield helping a horse.

Ian wants others to benefit from the non-invastive therapy the same way he has.

He said: “It has helped my mobility issues and reduce leg and back pain beyond my imagination.

"The treatment helps people from aged 12-91 and of all abilities. It’s unbelievable and life-changing.”

Horse owners are now trotting to Ian for the treatment, which is continuing to great results.

Ian Litchfield.

Ian added: “I treated a horse with a vascular blanket at our open day. The horse yawned as he was so relaxed.

“The therapy stimulates healthy muscles in order to improve and facilitate muscle performance and temporarily improve local circulation in healthy muscles.”

This treatment involves sitting or laying on a massage body mat. Electric-magnetic pulses encourage increased blood flow.

"In the process, it can help many body ailments including arthritis and diabetes,” added Ian.

Ian runs a not-for-profit BEMER Vascular Therapy treatment at the Wellbeing Lodge at Wold Farm. Telephone Ian on