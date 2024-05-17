Crick mum whose baby bump turned out to be rare cancer gears up for Race for Life with Slimming World team
Slimming World consultant Sophie Cheetham is all set for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life with her son Charlie and other members of her group.
She said: "I will be also be running Race for Life at Stoneleigh tomorrow (Saturday, May 18) for a cancer very close to my heart - trophoblastic disease which is a rare cancer formed in pregnancy which I experienced In 2018.”
She was devastated to learn there was no baby at her 12 week scan.
Known as a molar pregnancy, Sophie had the mass removed and was lucky to not need chemotherapy.
She added: “I felt angry. How could my body turn my baby into a tumour?”
Sophie, who went on to have a daughter, Isla, runs her slimming group in Rugby.
The mum praised her ‘incredible members’ for helping such an amazing cause.
“I love Race for Life and the money and awareness it raises while having a blast,” she added.
“Thank you to all our amazing members who have made this possible”
For more information and to donate, visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/sophies-slimming-world-sparkles
To find out more about Sophie’s Slimming World group, visit https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/group/564865