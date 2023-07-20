Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Cruelty-free fun and frolics at family festival in Willey

Barnival will raise money for Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 09:54 BST

A day of live music and family fun is taking place in Willey to help raise money for an animal rescue sanctuary.

Sarah Goodchild and Ben Stead-Davis, who run The Barn pub and meat-free restaurant, are inviting people to their first festival.

Barnival is being held on August 26, 12pm – 6pm, with all proceeds going to Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary near Stratford.

Most Popular
Sarah and Ben's daughter Bayley, 4, with Merrick at the rescue sanctuary.Sarah and Ben's daughter Bayley, 4, with Merrick at the rescue sanctuary.
Sarah and Ben's daughter Bayley, 4, with Merrick at the rescue sanctuary.

Attractions include stalls, music, food, face-painting and bouncy castle.

Sarah said: “We are very excited to announce plans for our first ever little festival.

“This will be in support of the amazing charity Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary.”

There’s still time for traders to get involved with the event. Telephone The Barn, which is in Coal Pit Lane, on (01788) 648024 or message their Facebook page. Admission is £10 on the gate, children £5, under 3s go free.

Tickets are on sale at https://tinyurl.com/rze3hcer