A day of live music and family fun is taking place in Willey to help raise money for an animal rescue sanctuary.

Sarah Goodchild and Ben Stead-Davis, who run The Barn pub and meat-free restaurant, are inviting people to their first festival.

Barnival is being held on August 26, 12pm – 6pm, with all proceeds going to Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary near Stratford.

Sarah and Ben's daughter Bayley, 4, with Merrick at the rescue sanctuary.

Attractions include stalls, music, food, face-painting and bouncy castle.

Sarah said: “We are very excited to announce plans for our first ever little festival.

“This will be in support of the amazing charity Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary.”

There’s still time for traders to get involved with the event. Telephone The Barn, which is in Coal Pit Lane, on (01788) 648024 or message their Facebook page. Admission is £10 on the gate, children £5, under 3s go free.