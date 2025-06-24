Cutting-edge network of innovative Coventry & Warwickshire businesses marks second anniversary

A growing network of innovative companies marked its second anniversary with insightful talks on net-zero, robotics in farming, and cutting-edge membranes at its latest event.

The University of Warwick Science Park’s Ignite Alumni Network celebrated the milestone at an event at the Venture Centre, and heard from a mix of speakers who all benefited from the Science Park’s business support programmes.

The network was created in 2023 to bring together businesses and associates that were supported by the Science Park. The Ignite programme offers affordable space to innovative start-ups and scale-ups, as well as access to business mentors, specialists and networking events.

Network members took to the stage to share insights from their business journeys, offering participants valuable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities they encountered.

Ignite alumnus Ewen Anderson shared his personal journey as an entrepreneur and how it led him to embark on his venture P2Zero, a sustainability consultancy helping its clients define and meet their net-zero targets.

He said: “Private companies – especially those looking to win public sector contracts – need to be able to demonstrate that they are taking clear steps to reduce emissions as new legislation is expected to be introduced.

“But legislation aside, increasing sustainability often improves the running costs of a business. We’ve worked with companies to help reduce emissions by around 80 per cent, saving them tens of thousands in associated costs.”

Further presentations were given by Niranjan Murthy, whose company Droneworx is creating AI-powered drones and ground robots to help farmers assess their crop fields for weeds without them having to walk every acre. In the spirit of the network, Niranjan invited input from the group, specifically requesting support with vehicle design skills.

Peter Anastasi, founder of Southam-based Silson, followed by explaining how his firm’s ultra-thin membranes are used by a wide range of life science and engineering companies around the world. Their 30-year journey to date sparked great interest among the audience.

A tour of the new Ignite Business Lounge in the Venture Centre followed, which gives companies access to a welcoming workspace in a supportive environment and a registered business address, all while benefiting from the Science Park’s facilities.

Dirk Schaefer, Incubator Manager at the University of Warwick Science Park, said: “It was great to see the collaboration between companies in the room. Starting and growing a business is very difficult and getting input from your more experienced peers can make a big difference.

“Attendees had plenty of food for thought after the three presentations, and Ewen’s talk in particular generated a lot of questions from the audience around what they might need to do to be compliant with net-zero policy.

“The network continues to grow, and we expect even more members to join now our first Ignite Business Lounge is up and running at the Venture Centre.

“We’re already looking forward to our next meeting in October, where we will hear more inspiring member journeys and witness new collaborations unfold.”

The network is supported by Ignite Alumni sponsors DFA Law, PLMR Advent, Edwards Chartered Accountants and Absolute Works.

For more information on the Ignite and its alumni network, visit warwicksciencepark.co.uk/business-support/ignite-alumni-network/ or email [email protected].