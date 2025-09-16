CW Peer-to Peer network addresses diversity of thinking and AI implementation within the workplace

Business leaders from Coventry and Warwickshire gathered at the CW Growth Hub on September 11 for the third meeting of the CW Peer-to-Peer Network, which supports established businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire in the process of, or with the potential to, scaleup their operations.

The third session focused on diversity of thinking in the workplace and addressing conflicts that may arise. Liz Whitfield, founder and director Growth Plans Ltd, delivered the discussion, giving business leaders the opportunity to highlight their concerns - and openly discuss the advantages of diversity of thought and opinion, and look at ways to encourage and manage it effectively.

Executive Leadership Consultant, Liz Whitfield said: “It was great to be back at the CW Peer-to-Peer Network session discussing the diversity of thinking, within this session we focused on why it is important to ensure all voices in the room are heard when having meetings, being open to new ideas and how to deal with conflict when it arises.

"The cohort had some really interesting discussions around this and helped learn from each other the different management techniques they apply.”

The session also focused on AI implementation within marketing, how AI is providing the tools for marketers and businesses to improve productivity and reduce costs, and how advancements in AI can help SMEs to maximise their growth potential. This was delivered by Helen Morgan-Parra, Marketing Consultant and Head of Marketing for the CW Growth Hub Group.

Helen said: “AI is rapidly changing the way we work and do business and it can be hard to keep up with the evolving landscape. In this session we looked at the growth of the AI market and advancements in technology that are boosting SME productivity, particularly within marketing and communications. It was interesting to hear from business leaders about their experiences harnessing AI within the business, and our discussion around responsible AI use and the importance of directorial oversight was very valuable.”

Craig Humphrey, CEO of CW Growth Hub Group said: “Since launching the CW Peer-to-Peer Network in January we have gained valuable insights from business leaders of all sectors that tackle the topics that have been discussed in each session. At CW Growth Hub, our account managers meet every day with businesses of all sizes and sectors who are facing challenges in today’s economy, so hearing from those at the top level who are willing to share these is valuable for our team to better equip us to help SMEs but also in shaping business support at a policy level.”

SMEs interested in hearing more about events and opportunities like CW Peer-to-Peer should get in touch with CW Growth Hub Group at [email protected].