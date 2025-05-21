CW Peer-to-Peer Network reconvenes to tackle business uncertainty, employment rights bill, and recruitment challenges

Business leaders from Coventry and Warwickshire gathered at the CW Growth Hub on 8th May for the second meeting of the CW Peer-to-Peer Network, which supports established businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire in the process of, or with the potential to, scaleup their operations.

The CW Peer-to-Peer Network is a collaboration between the CW Growth Hub Group and Liz Whitfield, founder and director of Growth Plans Ltd, enabling business leaders and decision-makers to share how to overcome challenges and maximise their growth potential.

Joining the peer-to-peer session was Tina Chander, Partner and Head of Employment Law at Wright Hassall LLP. Tina shared insights on proposed policies from the Employment Rights Bill and how the businesses can be better prepared for these changes. She touched on subjects such as day one unfair dismissal, stronger protections against workplace harassment, and reductions to zero-hour contracts.

A live poll during the session, revealed that the participating businesses felt that they had more to learn about the upcoming changes included in the bill and what it means for their businesses. If the changes outlined by Tina come to fruition, they said it would make them more cautious about recruitment and could become costly to SMEs.

Photo Caption: Liz Whitfield from Growth Plans Ltd and Craig Humphrey from CW Growth Hub Group.

Tina said: “I was delighted to attend the CW Peer-to-Peer Network session and provide an overview of some of the key employment law changes coming down the track. With so many changes proposed, and frequent updates as the Bill progresses, it is understandable that many feel uninformed or confused by the volume of information being circulated. It is, therefore, of vital importance for sessions such as this to take place so that businesses can engage in discussions about what proactive steps they can take in preparation for legislative changes.

“The CW Peer-to-Peer Network sessions provide an excellent forum for these discussions where experience, knowledge, and even potential concerns can be shared through collaborative and supportive conversations aimed at finding constructive ways forward for all businesses attending.”

Executive Leadership coach, Liz Whitfield, delivered an engaging interactive session focused on business uncertainty. Businesses were asked to list uncertainties they face daily, including tariffs and supply chains, sustainability, and investing in climate policies, recruitment and employee management

Liz said: “Facilitating these sessions is so important, as they offer real insight into the uncertainties business leaders are facing right now. Many discover they’re not alone in feeling anxious — leadership can be a lonely place. The CW Peer-to-Peer sessions create a space for honest conversation and shared support, helping leaders tackle challenges together.”

Craig Humphrey, CEO of CW Growth Hub Group, who opened the session, said: “It was great to see a full room of business leaders for our second session of the CW Peer-to-Peer Network. Our role at CW Growth Hub is to make sure that the voices of business are not lost in the turmoil of policies being developed. Businesses face challenges day in and day out and part of my role is to communicate those challenges back into the Government in the hope that they will listen."

The next CW Peer to Peer Network session will take place in early September, with a focus on managing crises and continuing discussions on business uncertainty.

SMEs interested in hearing more about events and opportunities like this one should get in touch with CW Growth Hub.