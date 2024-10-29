CWRT celebrates 20 years of empowering businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire donates over £10k to support local charities

CWRT (Coventry and Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust), a Community Development Finance Institution (CDFI), proudly marks its 20th year of delivering financial solutions to businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Since its inception, CWRT has been dedicated to providing access to finance for individuals, startups and businesses unable to secure funding through traditional avenues, driving economic growth and inclusivity across the region.

To celebrate this significant milestone, CWRT is pleased to announce that 1% of all loans issued between June and August 2024 have been donated to three impactful local charities. These donations reflect CWRT’s ongoing commitment to supporting not only businesses but also the wider community, fostering positive social impact.

Sheridan Sulskis, CEO of CWRT, expressed gratitude for the continued trust from local businesses and partners over the past two decades: "We are incredibly proud of the impact we have made over the last 20 years, empowering businesses to thrive and creating opportunities for growth in Coventry and Warwickshire. This anniversary is not only a celebration of our achievements but also an opportunity to give back to the community that has supported us throughout our journey. Our donation to these local charities represents our enduring commitment to making a difference."

CWRT supports Zoe's Place

The three charities benefiting from CWRT's donation are The Rescue Ranch Animal Sanctuary, Macmillan Cancer and Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice.

Lisa Harrison – Byrne, Head of Fundraising at Zoe’s Place Coventry said, “We were thrilled to hear that the team at CWRT was supporting Zoes’ Place – thank you! Without the help of fundraising efforts such as these, we would not be able to offer our invaluable services. The huge amount of funds raised will make a difference to the lives of the families we support – please accept another heartfelt thank you!”

Sue Franks at The Rescue Ranch Animal Sanctuary said, “We’re so delighted to receive this generous donation and equally thrilled that our work here has been recognised in this way. As winter approaches our costs and work hours increase even though the daylight hours get shorter. Bills for veterinary care is usually a huge drain on our finances but along with this are the costs of hay, straw and hard feed along with a multitude of general running costs. In view of all this a donation like this one is genuinely a lifeline that keeps our heads above water, and for that, we’re so grateful.”

Over the past 20 years, CWRT has facilitated over £27million in loans, helping over 800 businesses overcome financial barriers and contributing to the economic resilience of the region. The finance has also helped these businesses to create and safeguard 4,668 jobs.

By providing tailored financial support, CWRT has enabled local entrepreneurs to grow, innovate, and sustain their businesses, further strengthening the local economy.

As CWRT embarks on its next chapter, the organisation remains steadfast in its mission to provide inclusive financial solutions and business support to those who are often overlooked by mainstream finance.