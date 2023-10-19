Dad's faith and son's skills pay off for expanding Church Lawford furniture business

“I started off making one-off pieces of furniture for local private clients and through working with architects and interior designers, we began to obtain bigger orders and moved into residential projects which were more complex”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dad's faith and his son's skills have paid off for their expanding furniture business in Church Lawford.

NEJ Stevenson was founded in 1984 when Neil Stevenson borrowed £1,000 from his dad, Alan, to buy machinery and he set to work in his dad’s garage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It led to the creation of a business which designs, manufactures and installs custom-made luxury furniture and architectural interiors from its base at Church Lawford Business Centre in Limestone Hall Lane.

Adam Plumb (CW Growth Hub), Neil Stevenson (NEJ Stevenson) and Craig Humphrey (CW Growth Hub).

The 40-strong company which counts the Royal Household, English Heritage and National Trust among its impressive list of high-profile clients has been helped since 2015 by the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub through a combination of accessing finance, planning and skills.

Plans have been approved for a single-storey extension with a roof terrace at the front of NEJ Stevenson’s site to create a new reception area and a new meeting room.

Neil said: “I started off making one-off pieces of furniture for local private clients and through working with architects and interior designers, we began to obtain bigger orders and moved into residential projects which were more complex.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In 1996, we received a telephone call from someone working at Windsor Castle - which was unexpected - and our first job for the Royal Household was to create Gothic oak screens in the Masters Gallery. That led to more work ahead of receiving the Royal Warrant in 2003, which we have had ever

since.

“We were proud to have designed the Coronation chairs which were used to seat members of the Royal family as well as dignitaries at Westminster Abbey in May.

“In 2012, we were asked to design and produce a whisky box for Johnnie Walker to raise money as partof the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. That led to orders from other whisky companies and around £1 million of our income each year comes from producing whisky boxes.“We moved here in 1999 and we built one extension t

o accommodate more CNC machinery and that is when we first had dealings with the Growth Hub“We discovered we were eligible for a 50 per cent match-funded grant and it wasn’t difficult to fill in the forms because those involved were helpful and made it as easy as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We also received funding through the Coventry and Warwickshire Green Programme for solar panels, air source heat pumps and changing our lights to LED when we extended the factory. It’s fair to say the Growth Hub has been a massive source of help since 2015.”

Craig Humphrey, CEO at CW Growth Hub which celebrates its tenth anniversary next year, said he was delighted the business support organisation had been able to play its part in helping NEJ Stevenson achieve its growth plans.

He said: “There are a wide range of businesses in different sectors throughout Coventry and Warwickshire who have the ambition and capacity to grow and we are here to help them put their plans into action.

“NEJ Stevenson is a perfect illustration of that because the grants over the years have ensured they have accelerated their ability to expand and broken down any barriers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The ecosystem should be set up to target businesses that have growth potential and provide any support that is needed, and that is why the Growth Hub is so vital.”

Adam Plumb, Account Manager at the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub who covers Rugby, said the demand for NEJ Stevenson’s work was on-going.

“It is fantastic that three more employees have recently joined the team to work on their projects which are all really interesting and highly-skilled,” he said.