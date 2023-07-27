“It was an extremely busy day but very exciting for all involved before we close for a well earned summer break”

Dancers from Jaide’s Stage Studios put on a sparkling performance at Rugby College.

Students demonstrated their weekly class exam work together with choreographed routines at their medal day presentation.

Jaide Ellery-Martin, the school’s principal: “This event takes place only once every two years and is a great opportunity for parents

to watch what my students have been learning in their weekly lessons and how they are progressing. It is also a brilliant opportunity for the students to experience the art of performing which many haven’t had the opportunity to do previously, and is very different to our main stage performance show.”

The ‘Commitment Class’ who represent the school at various events and competitions throughout the year, performed in costume throughout the day.

Jaide added: “Each and every student danced their hearts out and thoroughly enjoyed themselves, all who were presented with a medal and certificate for each exam subject they participated in.

“A main presentation of the awards took place at the end of the day.”

Class trophies were given to Teeny Tots: Chin Yuet Lee, Teeny Ballet: Kayla Mistry. Teeny Tap: Gabriella-Rose Humber, Preparatory Ballet: Summer Childs. Preparatory, Tap: Jacob Jones, Preparatory Gym: Esmira Bukauskaite , Preparatory Freestyle: Kiki Ozoekwem,

Preparatory Overall: Sofia Macioi, Primary Ballet: Izabella Likaj, Primary Tap: Annie Haggerwood. Primary Gym: Sofia Mereacre, Primary Freestyle: Emilija Demjanenko , Primary Overall: Maria Macioi, Junior Ballet: Julie Fabiani-Taieti, Junior Tap: Julia Staciwa, Junior Gym: Zarah Chime, Junior Freestyle: Evie Barton,. Junior Overall: Violet Jones, Commitment Class: Colene Twum-Ameyaw, Newcomer: Jamie Ngan.

The main winners of the day for the runner up trophy was awarded to Isabelle Humbers, 11, and the overall trophy was awarded to Keira Jarratt, ten, for the year 2022/2023.

Jaide praised the dancers, adding: “It was an extremely busy day but very exciting for all involved before we close for a well earned summer break.”