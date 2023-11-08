Dancers strictly battle it out on the floor at Jaide's 20th annual festival in Rugby
Dancers are ready to battle it out on the floor when Jaide’s Stage Studios hosts its 20th annual festival in Rugby at the weekend.
The Annual Competitive Dance Festival is being held at Ashlawn School, Ashlawn Road, on November 11, 12, 18 and 19.
Jaide Ellery-Martin, the school’s principal said: “The festival includes various genres of dance including ballet, tap, modern, acro/gymnastic dance, song and dance, commercial, contemporary, lyrical and national.
"It takes place from 8am – 9pm with non-stop dance routines including solos, duets, trios and troupes, dressed in an array of beautiful costumes. Our commitment class of around 20 students who audition for this class, compete with around ten other schools from around various counties in the UK and the festival itself inspires up and coming talent who may wish to take their skills further. "
Guests are welcome to watch the standard dance from ages three upwards. Each category is judged by an industry professional adjudicator. Winners will be awarded certificates, medals and trophies.
“The event, organised almost a year in advance, is very time-consuming and lots of hard work to make sure everything runs smoothly for each day,” Jaide added.
"The entertainment is fantastic to watch and a perfect opportunity to perform to a public audience to boost confidence and gain further experience which makes it so worthwhile and rewarding for all involved.
“We then have an amazing opportunity and look forward to performing at the Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End in December, and all our students and their parents are so excited and looking forward to showcasing their routines in such a prestigious venue.”
To find out more about Jaide’s Stage Studios, who meet at Rugby College, email [email protected]