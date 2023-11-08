Dancers strictly battle it out on the floor at Jaide's 20th annual festival in Rugby

"The entertainment is fantastic to watch and a perfect opportunity to perform to a public audience to boost confidence and gain further experience which makes it so worthwhile and rewarding for all involved”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dancers are ready to battle it out on the floor when Jaide’s Stage Studios hosts its 20th annual festival in Rugby at the weekend.

The Annual Competitive Dance Festival is being held at Ashlawn School, Ashlawn Road, on November 11, 12, 18 and 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jaide Ellery-Martin, the school’s principal said: “The festival includes various genres of dance including ballet, tap, modern, acro/gymnastic dance, song and dance, commercial, contemporary, lyrical and national.

Jaide's dancers are ready for the dance festival.

"It takes place from 8am – 9pm with non-stop dance routines including solos, duets, trios and troupes, dressed in an array of beautiful costumes. Our commitment class of around 20 students who audition for this class, compete with around ten other schools from around various counties in the UK and the festival itself inspires up and coming talent who may wish to take their skills further. "

Guests are welcome to watch the standard dance from ages three upwards. Each category is judged by an industry professional adjudicator. Winners will be awarded certificates, medals and trophies.

“The event, organised almost a year in advance, is very time-consuming and lots of hard work to make sure everything runs smoothly for each day,” Jaide added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The entertainment is fantastic to watch and a perfect opportunity to perform to a public audience to boost confidence and gain further experience which makes it so worthwhile and rewarding for all involved.

“We then have an amazing opportunity and look forward to performing at the Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End in December, and all our students and their parents are so excited and looking forward to showcasing their routines in such a prestigious venue.”