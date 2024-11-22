Dancers weren't too late to steal show with Alice routine at Rugby festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Performers danced their hearts out at a festival held over two weekends in Rugby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools from various counties took part in Jaide's Competitive Dance Festival at Avon Valley Performing Arts College.

Dancers performed non-stop routines with solos, duets, trios and troupes in a stunning array of costumes, all competing for medals and a trophy from a grand display of trophies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition was judged by a professional industry adjudicator.

Students steal show with Alice in Wonderland performance. Kevin Garland Photography.

Jaide's Stage Studios won a total of 17 1st places, 16 2nd places, four 3rd places and four 4th places.

Jaide said: "My dance of the festival most definitely has to go to our brand new Classical Group ‘Alice in Wonderland’.

"They absolutely pulled it off and played their parts brilliantly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said winning 1st place out of nine in the section was the ‘icing on the cake’.

Dancers show off their awards. Kevin Garland Photography.

"It quite literally broke me,” Jaide added.

"I cried tears of happiness and elation. It was such a wonderful way to have completed performing all our routines. Massive well done and a special thank you to all our volunteer parents who gave up their time to support a very successful and rewarding festival, receiving great feedback and comments.”

A total of 12 trophies were won by: Jamie - B Novice Solo Highest Mark, Isabelle & Keira - C Novice Solo Highest Mark, Isabelle & Keira - C Aggregate, e Isabelle & Keira - Junior Duet Highest Mark, Primary Acro Troupe, Primary Song & Dance Troupe, Primary Troupe Highest Mark, Junior Modern Troupe, Junior Classical Group, Junior Acro Troupe & Junior Troupe Highest Mark.