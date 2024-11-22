Dancers weren't too late to steal show with Alice routine at Rugby festival
Schools from various counties took part in Jaide's Competitive Dance Festival at Avon Valley Performing Arts College.
Dancers performed non-stop routines with solos, duets, trios and troupes in a stunning array of costumes, all competing for medals and a trophy from a grand display of trophies.
The competition was judged by a professional industry adjudicator.
Jaide's Stage Studios won a total of 17 1st places, 16 2nd places, four 3rd places and four 4th places.
Jaide said: "My dance of the festival most definitely has to go to our brand new Classical Group ‘Alice in Wonderland’.
"They absolutely pulled it off and played their parts brilliantly.”
She said winning 1st place out of nine in the section was the ‘icing on the cake’.
"It quite literally broke me,” Jaide added.
"I cried tears of happiness and elation. It was such a wonderful way to have completed performing all our routines. Massive well done and a special thank you to all our volunteer parents who gave up their time to support a very successful and rewarding festival, receiving great feedback and comments.”
A total of 12 trophies were won by: Jamie - B Novice Solo Highest Mark, Isabelle & Keira - C Novice Solo Highest Mark, Isabelle & Keira - C Aggregate, e Isabelle & Keira - Junior Duet Highest Mark, Primary Acro Troupe, Primary Song & Dance Troupe, Primary Troupe Highest Mark, Junior Modern Troupe, Junior Classical Group, Junior Acro Troupe & Junior Troupe Highest Mark.
